Minnie Dlamini posted a heartfelt message on her page to celebrate her parents' 35th wedding anniversary. The actress and TV presenter shared throwback pictures from the day alongside a lengthy caption.

Minnie Dlamini celebrates her parents' anniversary

Aww! Minnie Dlamini marked her parent's anniversary with a touching post. The media personality has always been open about how she looked up to her parents.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Honeymoon actress shared a few pictures from the day her parents tied the knot more than three decades ago and shared what their union meant to her and her late brother. Part of the post read:

"Today 35 years ago today my parents said “I do” 💍 HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mummy & Daddy ♥️🙏🏾

"Thank you for surrounding our childhood with love and priceless memories. My brothers and I grew up in a loving home full of fun and laughter, and no matter what our financial situation was, good and bad, we always had each other!"

Relationship expert on how to maintain a healthy marriage

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about the factors that can help couples maintain a healthy and fulfilling marriage. She said these include:

"Regularly checking in with each other and discussing feelings, needs, and concerns helps to prevent misunderstandings and keep the relationship healthy.

"Prioritising schedules and making time for each other to share activities and experiences helps to build connection and intimacy between partners.

"Being flexible and adaptable to adapt as individuals and the relationship grows, helps couples navigate life’s challenges together.

"It’s also important to develop healthy ways to address and resolve conflict to prevent resentment building and continue to strengthen the relationship."

Minnie Dlamini's fans react to her post

Social media users weighed in on the actress' sweet post. Many congratulated Minnie's parents on their anniversary.

@yvonne_chakachaka said:

"Wow this is beautiful love is Good. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nomps_mthembu wrote:

"It’s the way your dad is looking at your mom for me. Love it 😂😂😂😂"

@ladydkhoza commented:

"Thank you Minnie ngaze ngajabula —taking us down memory lane -Happy Anniversary My friends ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@yoggy_ added:

"That first frame and how daddy dearest is looking at your mom 🥹❤️❤️"

@thedlaminis said:

"Why do I feel like Dad been always lowkey slick like that 😂… HAPPIEST ANNIVERSARY ❤️ We’re praying for more of God’s blessings and favour and a good age☝️.. sending hugs from all of us 🥰"

@beckym001 noted:

"Love like this 😍❤️ Happy Anniversary to your beautiful folks my babe. God bless ♥️🙏🏾"

