TV personality Minnie Dlamini has penned a sweet message in celebration of her brother's birthday

Khosini Dlamini passed away five years ago, and Minnie has always taken the opportunity to express her love for him

The star posted a throwback picture of them during their younger days, thanking him for being her guardian angel

Minnie Dlamini took to her social media pages to celebrate her late brother Khosini Dlamini on his heavenly birthday.

Minnie Dlamini shares throwback snap with late bro

Talented TV personality Minnie Dlamini dedicated a sweet post to her brother Khosini Dlamini in celebration of his posthumous birthday. The star posted a throwback picture of them when they were young children.

Khosini Dlamini died five years ago, and Minnie has always taken the opportunity to express her love for him.

Dlamini noted that Khosini is her guardian angel and is doing an exceptional job.

"Happy heavenly birthday, my boy. I miss being your big sister and my best friend even more! It’s been five years since we celebrated you in person, and it still feels raw.

"I spent your whole life looking out for you; I guess now it’s your turn, and you’re killing it, Sibalukhulu Ngiyabonga."

Mzansi comforts Minnie

Commenting under her emotional post, her fans comforted the star and assured her that Khosini was watching over her.

hlomukanomsa:

"He is watching you Minnie God will give you Strength."

krey_zeta:

"Always and forever."

nolu_thando:

"Happiest birthday to us. Continue to fly high Sibalukhulu."

msa_shoes:

"I pray for Gods strength Minnie."

liesllaurie:

"Losing a sibling is the most devastating life event ever!!! 28 years later and it’s still painful. God’s speed to you."

mbheles_skt:

"Hugs to you. May you find comfort today in all the good times you had with him and family."

abrooklynwinte:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Captain K."

winniezandile:

"Hugs ma love..Happy heavenly birthday To your little brother, he is indeed killing it Siyabonga."

