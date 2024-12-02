A woman on TikTok showed Mzansi that anything is possible if you believe and set your mind to it, no matter how silly it is

The lady was able to turn a famous Rihanna dance ballad into a gospel anthem and shared her gift with the online community

Mzansi was floored by her remix and flocked to her comments to react to the clip

Rihanna's hiatus from the music industry has depressed her fans, who now have her old projects on replay.

A Mzansi lady floored many with her gospel version of Rihanna's hit dance ballad. Image: @lesahpearl/@hypebae

The superstar last put out a body of work almost a decade ago with their well-performing album Anti.

Lady turns Rihanna ballad into gospel song

South Africans have proven their creativity to the world time and time again with their strikingly good dance moves and viral TikTok challenges, which took the world by storm. Whether it's singing, dancing, or winning the Rugby World Cup back-to-back, Mzansi has amazing talent.

A woman stunned the internet when she turned a famous dance ballad into a gospel anthem. The church girl changed the entire melody of Rihanna and Drake's hit song Work as she sang it passionately with a hymn.

She shared her clip with the caption:

"Once a church girl, always a church girl."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by lady turning Rihanna's song into Gospel anthem

Social media users were dusted by the lady's performance and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Zamile kaMazibuko Maphalala trolled:

"What about the goat in the background."

@gummy_sa confessed:

"Unfortunately, I sing everything like this."

@Mae_chi_ asked:

"Do you do weddings?"

@Veronica was dusted:

"She said Hallelujah and sanctified the song."

@KennedyMarembo wrote:

"That hallelujah activated the backup singer."

@Randy Edresia pointed out:

"She even had backup singers."

@AgapeAbrahamPrayer shared:

"It's always the pretty ones."

@underrated.K🧃 decided:

"This version is better than the original."

