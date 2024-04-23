Media personality and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza surprised his older brother Lungile with a birthday gift

The influencer posted a video on his Instagram page at a store where he surprised Lungile with a gift

Lasizwe's brother got very emotional after realising that the merchandise in front of him was his

Lasizwe gifts his brother with a surprise present for his birthday. Image: @lasizwe, @lungilemcunu

Source: Instagram

Aww, everybody wishes to have the same sibling bond that Lasizwe shares with his older brother, Lungile Mcunu, and recently, the social media influencer surprised his brother with a gift.

Lungile gets emotional when Lasizwe gives him his birthday gift

The social media influencer and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza recently made headlines online after he broke his silence about having to sell his Range Rover car.

Earlier on, the star surprised Lungile with a birthday gift. Lasizwe posted a video of them fetching his brother's gift at a store. Lungile got very emotional after the star surprised him.

The influencer posted the clip on his Instagram page and wrote:

"SURPRISEEE!!!!!!! Happy Birthday @lungilemcunu_ !!!!!! I love you soooo much my brother!"

Lungile responded in the comments, thanking his younger bro for the gift.

He said:

"Yoh ntwana wam! From the bottom my heart! Mfana Ngiyabonga yoh!"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

Many social media users reacted to the video of Lungile getting emotional after Lasizwe surprised him with a birthday gift. See some of the comments below:

mmaponyane said:

"This is beautiful man. Happy Birthday bhut’ @lungilemcunu_"

ladydu_sa wrote:

"I love you guys. Happy birthday to big bro."

noxolosigulah responded:

"The way I love your relationship guys, it’s so beautiful to witness it."

siviwe_boyce commented:

"You guys stay making my days happy birthday to our fave content creator."

I am.sands mentioned:

"Oh Lasizwe may God continue to bless you, this is beautiful to watch. May you guys grow together Happy birthday @lungilemcunu_"

nthabiseng3109 replied:

"I love you guys so much. Happy birthday Bhuti omdala."

Lasizwe Dambuza receives flowers

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza receiving white roses from a secret admirer and was ready to tie the knot. Dambuza's reaction amused fans.

cecemadwe laughed:

"Straight to Home Affairs!"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News