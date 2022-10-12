Full bio of Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington's wife

Pauletta Washington is an American actress who has held her own in the American movie industry, but she is also popularly known as Denzel Washington's wife. The lovebirds met on a movie set and followed up on themselves until they fell into the same love nest. She has always received accolades from her husband as the biggest support in his existence as a father, husband, and filmmaker.

Pauletta Washington attends Arts in the Armed Forces 11th Annual Broadway Event in New York City.

Pauletta Washington is a couple of things rolled into one body as she has excelled as a pianist, vocalist, actress, singer, model, and philanthropist. She is currently over 70 years old but maintains her status as one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Pauletta Washington's profile and bio

Full name Pauletta Washington (Neé Pearson) Gender Female Date of birth 28th September 1950 Age 72 years (old as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth North Carolina, United States Of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 39-29-43 Body measurements in centimetres 99-74-109 Shoe size 5.5 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Arletta DuBois Smallwood Pearson Father Phairlever W. Pearson Sibling Rita Marital status Married Husband Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Children 4 Education North Carolina School of the Arts, The Juilliard School in New York, and North Texas University Profession Model, actress, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, vocalist, and philanthropist Net worth $10 million

Background information

The African-American actress was born on 28th September 1950 and was christened Pauletta Pearson. Pauletta Washington's age is currently 72 years. Her parents are Arletta DuBois Smallwood and Phairlever W. Pearson, both educators.

Where is Pauletta Washington from?

She was raised in North Carolina, United States of America, along with her younger sister, Rita.

Pauletta Washington's education

Pauletta attended the North Carolina School of the Arts because of her mastery of the piano since childhood. She proceeded to the Juilliard School in New York and did her graduate work at North Texas University.

Pauletta Washington speaks onstage during Between the World and Me Atlanta premiere at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Career

Pauletta Washington may be more popularly known nowadays as an actress, but she used to be a beauty pageant model. She entered a couple of prestigious competitions in her youth.

What did Pauletta Washington do?

The former model is a glass-ceiling breaker, becoming the first black woman to contest in the Miss North Carolina pageant in 1970. She was the second runner-up at the event. She started acting in the late 70s, and her first movie role in 1977 brought her into the limelight.

More so, Pauletta met the man who would go on to be her husband and the father of her children. So far, below are some of the movies and television shows that Pauletta Washington has been in:

Purlie

Wilma

Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child

Beloved

The Parkers

90 Days

Career Suicide: Arthur’s Edge

Steps

She’s Gotta Have It

Genius

Reasonable Doubt

Tell It Like a Woman

The Watsons Go to Birmingham

Burden

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

Pauletta mastered piano as a young girl and entered various competitions. She is also a vocalist, songwriter and singer known for songs like Happy Being Me and It's in Your Eyes.

Personal life

The former Miss North Carolina second runner-up is married to popular Hollywood actor Denzel Washington. They met at a movie set.

Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.

After Denzel's third proposal, she accepted. Eventually, Denzel and Pauletta Washington's wedding took place on 25th June 1983. They renewed their vows in 1995 when they went on a romantic trip to South Africa. The vow renewal was officiated by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

How many kids do Denzel and Pauletta Washington have?

Pauletta Washington's children are four; they were born between 1984 and 1991, the last being a set of twins. The first child is John David and currently 38 years old, while the second is a girl named Katia and 34 years old at the moment. The last two, Malcolm and Olivia, form a pair of twins; they are 31 years old now.

Denzel Washington has always credited Pauletta for the success of their almost 40 years of marriage. He was once quoted as saying:

You can buy a house, but that doesn't make it a home-and not to say a man can't make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids, and protected them and sacrificed for them. She did the heavy lifting.

Pauletta Washington's net worth

According to Popular Net Worth, Pauletta's net worth is about $10 million. But then, this is incomparable with her husband's, who is worth more than a quarter of a billion-dollar.

Is Denzel Washington a billionaire?

Her husband is not a billionaire yet, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, he boasts a net value of about $280 million. He makes most of this from his 40 years-long career as an actor, movie director, and producer.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Pauletta Washington's height is around five feet and eight inches while weighing an average of 68 kilograms. She has a pair of dark brown eyes and black hair.

Pauletta Washington is married to one of the most prominent men in the history of the American movie industry. Her lover has applauded her for keeping their home secured on all fronts while still being an actress. Denzel Washington's wife is also renowned for being a serial philanthropist, and her family has several foundations through which they give back to the community.

