Kamala Harris' net worth: How rich is the US Vice President?

Kamala D. Harris is the 49th vice president of the United States and the first woman and person of colour to hold the office. She has accumulated significant wealth and a successful career as an attorney and politician. Although she said she was not a billionaire, her net worth has increased.

Full name Kamala Devi Harris Nickname Momala Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Current residence Washington, DC Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (162 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shyamala Gopalan Father Donald J. Harris Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Doug Emhoff Children 2 College/University Howard University, University of California, Hastings College of the Law Profession Politician, attorney, author Net worth $8 million Social media X (Twitter) Instagram Facebook

How much is Kamala Harris worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, Kamala Harris' net worth in 2024 is estimated at over $8 million. In an interview reported by People, she shared her strategy for maintaining a positive energy and turning challenges into success:

The strategy is focusing on the people who are there to support you rather than giving your energy to those who may not be. It's important to have people in your life who will applaud your ambition. Some people, frankly, are limited in their ability to understand what's possible. That's why we have people who break ground, break glass, break barriers.

How did Kamala Harris become rich?

The Democratic Party leader has built her wealth through her legal career, political roles, and book sales. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, has also contributed to their combined wealth through his work as an attorney. Here is a detailed account of how she makes her money:

Career earnings

Kamala Harris served as the District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, starting with a salary over $140,000 and peaking at $202,000 in 2010, along with a pension of at least $250,000.

From 2011 to 2017, as California's Attorney General, she earned just under $160,000 annually. Her salary increased to around $174,000 after becoming a US Senator in 2017.

What is Kamala Harris' salary?

As Vice President, she earns between $218,000 and $230,700 annually, below the official salary of $235,100. She can also write off up to $100,000 for expenses and has free housing at the Naval Observatory.

Kamala Harris' book sales

According to The New York Post, Kamala has earned more than $450,000 in book royalties in addition to her political career. Her works include The Truths We Hold, Superheroes Are Everywhere, and Smart on Crime, published in 2009.

Collective income

A 2019 disclosure revealed that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff had assets between $2.5 million and $6 million. From 2004 to 2023, their total income surpassed $16 million, primarily from Emhoff's role at DLA Piper, earning $1 million to $1.5 million annually.

In 2018, they reported nearly $2 million in earnings, while their 2022 income was $456,918, and their 2023 tax return showed $450,299.

Real estate

According to Realestate, the US Vice President and her husband own properties worth $8 to $10 million. In 2012, Doug Emhoff bought a Brentwood home for $2.7 million, now worth about $5 million.

In March 2021, Kamala Harris' house in San Francisco was purchased for $490,000 in 2004 and sold for $860,000. The couple purchased a Washington DC condo for $1.775 million in 2017, which they sold in September 2021 for $1.85 million.

Other investments

According to Yahoo Finance, the Democrat politician and her husband have a diverse investment portfolio that primarily includes ETFs and mutual funds. Emhoff's retirement accounts feature exchange-traded funds from Vanguard, BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and various stocks.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' net worth comparison

The net worth of presidential candidates shows significant disparities. According to Forbes, Republican candidate Donald Trump is estimated to be worth between $3.5 and $3.7 billion as of September 2024.

While this is down from $7.5 billion in May 2024, Donald Trump's net worth remains significantly higher than Kamala Harris' estimated net worth of $8 million.

Kamala Harris' car collection

Harris' car collection reflects her career evolution. She started with modest vehicles like a Honda Civic and Toyota Prius. As California's Attorney General, she received a BMW 528i as a gift, and as a US Senator, she upgraded to an Audi A6.

As Vice President, she rides in The Beast, the Cadillac One, while personally owning a Tesla Model S.

FAQS

As the United States Vice President, several aspects of Kamala Harris' life have piqued public interest. Here are the most notable questions and answers.

How much is Vice President Kamala Harris worth? She is worth an estimated $8 million.

She is worth an estimated $8 million. What is the highest salary of the vice president (US)? It is $235,100 annually, adjusted periodically for cost of living increases.

It is $235,100 annually, adjusted periodically for cost of living increases. What is Kamala Harris' ethnicity? The politician has a mixed ethnic background, with Indian and Jamaican heritage.

The politician has a mixed ethnic background, with Indian and Jamaican heritage. Who is Kamala Harris' husband? Her husband is Doug Emhoff, a prominent American attorney.

Her husband is Doug Emhoff, a prominent American attorney. Who are Kamala Harris' children? She has two stepchildren from her husband's previous marriage, named Cole and Ella Emhoff.

She has two stepchildren from her husband's previous marriage, named Cole and Ella Emhoff. Who are Kamala Harris' parents? The Vice President's parents are Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian immigrant, and Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist.

The Vice President's parents are Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian immigrant, and Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist. What is Kamala Harris' height? Harris stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, or approximately 163 centimetres.

Kamala Harris' net worth reflects decades of work in government and her marriage to lawyer Doug Emhoff. As she continues to serve, her financial standing is poised to increase, reflecting her influence and achievements.

