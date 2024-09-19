Josh Shapiro's net worth today: How rich is the PA Governor?

Josh Shapiro’s net worth became a subject of public interest after rumours sparked that he was a potential running mate for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. A member of the Democratic Party, he is widely recognised as one of Pennsylvania’s most impactful leaders. This article explores his career milestones, financial standing and personal life.

Shapiro is an American lawyer and politician serving as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania since 2023. In addition, he served on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners for five years. With such a long and successful career, many are curious to uncover details about Josh's financial portfolio. Discover how Shapiro amassed his wealth.

Josh Shapiro's profile summary

What is Josh Shapiro’s net worth in 2024?

Estimating a lawmaker’s fortune is often challenging because disclosure forms do not mandate exact values. Although Governor Josh Shapiro’s net worth differs among various tabloids, Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo peg the amount at $100,000.

This estimation considers Shapiro’s earnings as a governor and the residual income from his legal career. However, unlike most political icons of his calibre, he has a surprisingly modest net worth, a testament to a life devoted more to public service than personal enrichment.

During a 2024 interview with MSNBC, Josh highlighted some of his achievements as the governor of Pennsylvania, saying:

I am the only governor in the country with a divided legislature, with one house led by Democrats and the other by Republicans. However, we have made historic investments in education, public safety, and economic development through teamwork.

What is the salary of the governor of Pennsylvania?

As documented by Finbold, Josh Shapiro’s salary is estimated at $237,679 annually. This income ranks him among the highest-paid US governors, with New York’s governor Kathy Hochul topping the list at $250,000 and California’s Governor Gavin Newsom following in closely with $234,101.

How does Josh Shapiro make his money?

According to a financial disclosure released on 30 April 2024, Shapiro and his wife Lori do not own any real estate or other significant assets or liabilities.

Nonetheless, below is a breakdown of Josh’s professional journey, from his days as a university student leader to becoming one of the most influential figures in American politics.

Career beginnings

After graduating from the University of Rochester, Shapiro relocated to Washington, D.C., where he worked as a legislative assistant for US Senator Robert Torricelli and US Representative Peter Deutsch.

From 1999 to 2003, Josh worked as chief of staff for American political icon and author Joe Hoeffel.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives

In 2004, Shapiro ran for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 153rd district. With a manifesto revolving around better education funding and access to healthcare, he narrowly won against Republican nominee Jon D. Fox. Josh was reelected in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Montgomery County Commissioner

The Missouri native made history in 2011 after being the first Democrat elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. From 2012 to 2016, he served as chairman, advocating for the implementation of zero-based budgeting.

Attorney General of Pennsylvania

In 2016, Shapiro ran for Pennsylvania attorney, defeating his Republican opponent, John Rafferty Jr. He was reelected in 2020. Among his many other achievements, Josh negotiated $1 billion for the state as part of a national opioid settlement.

Governor of Pennsylvania

Shapiro ran for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial seat in 2022, ultimately defeating Republican Doug Mastriano.

His main agenda focuses on criminal justice reform, including abolishing the death penalty. He is also a staunch supporter of abortion, voting rights, and the increase of the minimum wage.

Josh Shapiro’s house

Josh Shapiro’s family resides in the governor’s residence in the uptown neighbourhood of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The 29,000-square-foot mansion has been home to eight governors and their families.

FAQs

Shapiro studied political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Josh Shapiro?

Josh (51 years old as of 2024) was born on 20 June 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. His dad, Steven, is a paediatrician at Pediatric Medical Associates, while his mother, Judi, worked as a school teacher.

Who are Josh Shapiro’s siblings?

Shapiro has two siblings: a brother, Adam, and a sister, Rebecca. While the latter maintains a low-key profile, Adam is actively involved in his brother’s political life.

Who is Josh Shapiro’s wife?

The attorney married his wife, Lori, on 25 May 1997. They have four children: Max, Jonah, Reuben, and Sophia Shapiro.

What is Josh Shapiro’s height?

The politician stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 74 kg (163 lbs). Shapiro features dark brown eyes and hair.

Is Josh Shapiro related to Ben Shapiro?

David Shapiro is not biologically related to conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. It is only coincidental that they share a surname.

Josh Shapiro’s net worth may come as a surprise to many. Ranking as the second highest-paid US governor, many would expect his wealth to be in the millions. However, his dedication to serving the people of Pennsylvania goes beyond wealth accumulation.

