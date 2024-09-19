Gavin Newsom's net worth: How rich is the California Governor?
Gavin Newsom's net worth mirrors his enduring impact on the political world. A member of the Democratic Party, he has served as the governor of California since 2019. With a career spanning over two decades, many are curious about his professional background, earnings and investment projects. Here is a breakdown of how Gavin made his millions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Gavin Newsom's profile summary
- What is Gavin Newsom’s net worth in 2024?
- FAQs
Newsom is an American politician and businessman. From 2011 to 2019, he served as California’s 49th lieutenant governor. In 2003, Gavin became San Francisco’s youngest mayor in over a century. But how did the entrepreneur become one of the most influential figures in American politics? Discover Newson’s success story, a tale of hard work and unwavering determination.
Gavin Newsom's profile summary
|Full name
|Gavin Christopher Newsom
|Famous as
|Gavin Newsom
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|10 October 1967
|Age
|56 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|San Francisco, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Santa Clara University
|Height
|6’3’’ (191 cm)
|Weight
|69 kg (152 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Jennifer Siebel
|Children
|4
|Parents
|William Alfred Newsom III and Tessa Thomas
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Politician, businessman
|Political party
|Democratic
|Net worth
|$20 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)TikTok
What is Gavin Newsom’s net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Governor Newsom’s net worth is $20 million. He has partly amassed this wealth courtesy of his long, illustrious political career. However, Gavin had several successful businesses before his public office debut.
As documented by the Los Angeles Times, he once revealed how his entrepreneurial ventures continue to impact the lives of the people he serves during a 2018 interview, saying:
I am incredibly proud to have built several successful businesses before entering public life because they continue to employ hundreds of Californians.
How much does Gavin Newsom make a year?
As published by Finbold, Gavin Newsom’s salary as California’s governor is valued at $234,101 annually. A savvy businessman, he still maintains ownership in the PlumpJack companies, which include wineries and restaurants.
According to Investopedia, Newsom’s stake in the establishments is valued between $100,000 and $1,000,000 per his 2023 financial disclosure form. In 2007, he reportedly earned between $141,000 and $252,000 from his business interests.
How did Gavin Newsom make his money?
Over the years, Gavin Newsom’s wealth has displayed a steady growth pattern thanks to his ability to diversify his revenue-generating channels. Below is a comprehensive summary of Gavin’s income sources that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio:
Business career
In May 1991, Gavin founded PlumpJack Winery with the financial help of billionaire Gordon Getty. Over time, the business grew to accommodate over 700 employees.
Between 1993 and 2000, he launched several other companies, including PlumpJack Café (1993) and PlumpJackSport retail clothing (2000).
With ownership in two retail clothing stores and five hotels, Newsom’s annual income was over $429,000. In 2002, Gavin Newsom’s businesses were valued at more than $6.9 million.
Although Gavin sold his share of his San Francisco businesses after becoming the mayor in 2004, he maintained his ownership of the PlumpJack companies outside the area, including the PlumpJack Winery in Oakville.
Political career
In 1996, San Francisco’s then-mayor, Willie Brown, appointed Gavin to a vacant Parking and Traffic Commission seat. On 3 January 2004, he was sworn in as the mayor of San Francisco. The politician promised to focus on improving housing, education and healthcare.
On 10 January 2011, he was sworn in as California’s lieutenant governor. He would serve in the position for eight years until his swearing-in as governor on 7 January 2019. As a Democrat, Gavin is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
Other ventures
From 2012 to 2013, Gavin hosted The Gavin Newsom Show. He also wrote the 2013 book Citizenville, which focused on using digital tools for democratic change. In July 2024, the political icon launched the Politickin’ podcast, co-hosted by Doug Hendrickson and Marshawn Lynch.
Gavin Newsom’s house
In 2011, Gavin and his wife, Jennifer Siebel, paid $2.225 million for a mansion in Kentfield, California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they listed the property for sale in February 2019 for $5.995 million.
However, the couple sold the house for $5.895 million in August 2021. In late 2018, soon after Newsom bagged California’s gubernatorial seat, they purchased a $3.7 million home in Sacramento.
FAQs
Newsom’s polarity in the US political arena has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
How old is Gavin Newsom?
The political icon (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 10 October 1967 in San Francisco, California, USA. Regarding Gavin Newsom’s education, he earned a Bachelor of Science with a major in political science from Santa Clara University in 1989.
Who are Gavin Newsom’s parents?
Gavin is the only son of Tessa Thomas and the late state appeals court judge William Alfred Newsom III. His sister is Hilary Newsom Callan.
Who is Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife?
Newsom was married to TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2001 to 2006. He is currently married to actress Jennifer Siebel, with whom he shares four kids.
What is Gavin Newsom’s religion?
The politician was baptised and raised in his dad’s Catholic faith. He currently identifies as a practising Catholic.
Gavin Newsom’s net worth is a testament to his strategic career choices and prudent financial management. With an estimated fortune of $20 million, he makes significant wealth from business and political endeavours.
READ ALSO: Paige Spiranac's net worth: a look at the golf influencer's fortune
Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Paige Spiranac's net worth. The American golfer reached worldwide fame with her golf tutorials on social media.
Spiranac's net worth skyrocketed and according to the Daily Mail, she makes between $8,477 to $12,716 per post on social media. Find out what Paige is worth now.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.