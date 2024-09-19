Gavin Newsom's net worth: How rich is the California Governor?

Gavin Newsom's net worth mirrors his enduring impact on the political world. A member of the Democratic Party, he has served as the governor of California since 2019. With a career spanning over two decades, many are curious about his professional background, earnings and investment projects. Here is a breakdown of how Gavin made his millions.

Gavin Newsom during the 2024 Democratic National Convention (L). The politician at the Fox Business Republican Candidate Debate in 2023 (R). Photo: Tom Williams, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Newsom is an American politician and businessman. From 2011 to 2019, he served as California’s 49th lieutenant governor. In 2003, Gavin became San Francisco’s youngest mayor in over a century. But how did the entrepreneur become one of the most influential figures in American politics? Discover Newson’s success story, a tale of hard work and unwavering determination.

Gavin Newsom's profile summary

Full name Gavin Christopher Newsom Famous as Gavin Newsom Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1967 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Santa Clara University Height 6’3’’ (191 cm) Weight 69 kg (152 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jennifer Siebel Children 4 Parents William Alfred Newsom III and Tessa Thomas Siblings 1 Profession Politician, businessman Political party Democratic Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

What is Gavin Newsom’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Governor Newsom’s net worth is $20 million. He has partly amassed this wealth courtesy of his long, illustrious political career. However, Gavin had several successful businesses before his public office debut.

As documented by the Los Angeles Times, he once revealed how his entrepreneurial ventures continue to impact the lives of the people he serves during a 2018 interview, saying:

I am incredibly proud to have built several successful businesses before entering public life because they continue to employ hundreds of Californians.

Governor Gavin Newsom during the 2024 Van Buren County Democratic Party's BBQ for Biden-Harris event in South Haven, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Source: Original

How much does Gavin Newsom make a year?

As published by Finbold, Gavin Newsom’s salary as California’s governor is valued at $234,101 annually. A savvy businessman, he still maintains ownership in the PlumpJack companies, which include wineries and restaurants.

According to Investopedia, Newsom’s stake in the establishments is valued between $100,000 and $1,000,000 per his 2023 financial disclosure form. In 2007, he reportedly earned between $141,000 and $252,000 from his business interests.

How did Gavin Newsom make his money?

Over the years, Gavin Newsom’s wealth has displayed a steady growth pattern thanks to his ability to diversify his revenue-generating channels. Below is a comprehensive summary of Gavin’s income sources that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio:

Business career

In May 1991, Gavin founded PlumpJack Winery with the financial help of billionaire Gordon Getty. Over time, the business grew to accommodate over 700 employees.

Between 1993 and 2000, he launched several other companies, including PlumpJack Café (1993) and PlumpJackSport retail clothing (2000).

Gavin Newsom during his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Mall in 2023. Photo: Gary Coronado

Source: Getty Images

With ownership in two retail clothing stores and five hotels, Newsom’s annual income was over $429,000. In 2002, Gavin Newsom’s businesses were valued at more than $6.9 million.

Although Gavin sold his share of his San Francisco businesses after becoming the mayor in 2004, he maintained his ownership of the PlumpJack companies outside the area, including the PlumpJack Winery in Oakville.

Political career

In 1996, San Francisco’s then-mayor, Willie Brown, appointed Gavin to a vacant Parking and Traffic Commission seat. On 3 January 2004, he was sworn in as the mayor of San Francisco. The politician promised to focus on improving housing, education and healthcare.

On 10 January 2011, he was sworn in as California’s lieutenant governor. He would serve in the position for eight years until his swearing-in as governor on 7 January 2019. As a Democrat, Gavin is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Other ventures

From 2012 to 2013, Gavin hosted The Gavin Newsom Show. He also wrote the 2013 book Citizenville, which focused on using digital tools for democratic change. In July 2024, the political icon launched the Politickin’ podcast, co-hosted by Doug Hendrickson and Marshawn Lynch.

Political icon Gavin Newsom during the 2023 Tour of the State of California at Kaiser Permanente central refill pharmacy. Photo: Keith Birmingham

Source: Getty Images

Gavin Newsom’s house

In 2011, Gavin and his wife, Jennifer Siebel, paid $2.225 million for a mansion in Kentfield, California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they listed the property for sale in February 2019 for $5.995 million.

However, the couple sold the house for $5.895 million in August 2021. In late 2018, soon after Newsom bagged California’s gubernatorial seat, they purchased a $3.7 million home in Sacramento.

FAQs

Newsom’s polarity in the US political arena has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Gavin Newsom?

The political icon (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 10 October 1967 in San Francisco, California, USA. Regarding Gavin Newsom’s education, he earned a Bachelor of Science with a major in political science from Santa Clara University in 1989.

Who are Gavin Newsom’s parents?

Gavin is the only son of Tessa Thomas and the late state appeals court judge William Alfred Newsom III. His sister is Hilary Newsom Callan.

Who is Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife?

Newsom was married to TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2001 to 2006. He is currently married to actress Jennifer Siebel, with whom he shares four kids.

Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel, during a 2018 election night event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

What is Gavin Newsom’s religion?

The politician was baptised and raised in his dad’s Catholic faith. He currently identifies as a practising Catholic.

Gavin Newsom’s net worth is a testament to his strategic career choices and prudent financial management. With an estimated fortune of $20 million, he makes significant wealth from business and political endeavours.

