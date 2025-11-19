Sasha de Sousa has reportedly posted a cryptic response amid viral, unverified claims about Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi

The rugby star has been alleged to be having an affair with a South African reality star, with reports about the issue yet to be clarified

The Boks winger's wife's post on her page online sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi has been rumoured to be involved in an alleged affair with South African reality star Kanya Mtsaka.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi is linked to unverified reports involving reality TV star Kanya Mtsaka. Photo: David Rogers

The Rugby World Cup winner was not part of the Springboks squad that won against France and Italy in the ongoing Autumn Series due to suspension, but he is now in the news due to a recent report about an alleged affair.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba reportedly claimed Mtsaka posted screenshots that she alleged were direct messages sent to her by Mapimpi.

The reality TV star, who appears on the Showmax series Born Into Fame, alleged that the Springbok had sent her money through eWallet and had contacted her to arrange an in-person meeting.

The South African rugby superstar is reportedly married to eSwati beauty Sasha de Sousa, and the couple have a baby boy.

Mapimpi's wife posted a cryptic reaction

The bloggers later withdrew their report, accusing the reality TV star of spreading false and defamatory claims. They also refuted suggestions that Mapimpi was married.

Sasha de Sousa took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic message amid the ongoing rumour about her partner's alleged affair.

She shared different pictures and videos on her Instagram Story, and in one of them, Sasha wrote, "Life goes on, y’all."

In another, she shared a playful, thirst-trap clip teasing "how my December is going to go." A third post featured a workday selfie with the caption, "Show up regardless."

The news about Sasha's cryptic message concerning the trending Mapimpi affair rumour sparked different reactions from social media users online.

Sasha De Sousa posts a cryptic message on social media amid ongoing alleged affair rumour of Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi. Photo: swazisoil

Mandla Tshabalala wrote:

"Your level of discipline must be on another level, being Mapimpi, Tiger Woods, just to focus on one woman where there is a sea of women interested in you."

Patalos Toeloz implied:

"There is no Xhosa man who can stick with just one woman while he has got his millions. No one, look at Siya Kolisi too."

Cinga Buyani said:

"Homie, don't answer that! My wife is escaping my home. Let the wife be cool and don't go around her as if she were washing a Quantum."

Jan Blom shared:

"Hi wena, one can see Mapimpi is a Game of Thrones fan, he went and married a fake Khalisi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Dewet Berning added:

"So what if his married? Nobody sticks with one person. That's so boring. 50 years on top of the same woman? 🤮"

