Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has been linked to unverified claims involving reality TV star Kanya Mtsaka

The rugby player is married and has a young son, and neither party has commented publicly on the speculation

The alleged claims surfaced online but are unconfirmed, with sources cautioning that the information could be misleading

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has recently been named in circulating rumours concerning an alleged relationship with reality TV personality Kanya Mtsaka. The claims have sparked widespread online attention but as of now, they remain unverified.

Makazole Mapimpi off the field is a fashion icon. Image:@makazolemapimpi

Source: Instagram

He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party. Despite the buzz, neither Mapimpi nor Mtsaka has publicly commented on the matter, and the origin of the rumours appears to be online speculation rather than confirmed reports.

Briefly News reached out to both Makazole Mapimpi and Kanya Mtsaka for comment, but none were received at the time of publishing.

Reality star Kanya Mtsaka’s public profile

Kanya Mtsaka is known for her appearances on the reality television programme Born Into Fame. She has been romantically linked in the past to Tank Nkathi, son of DJ Tira.

Kanya is also active on social media, often posting content featuring various celebrities, including Moshe Ndiki, Shamiso Mosaka, and Gigi Lamayne. Her Instagram profile highlights her work as an entrepreneur, voice-over artist, and reality TV personality.

The speculation surrounding Mapimpi and Mtsaka emerged from screenshots shared online, which purported to show messages allegedly sent by the rugby star, but the authenticity of the screenshots has not been verified.

These claims were quickly questioned, with some bloggers later noting that the information could not be verified and may be misleading. No official statements have been issued by either party, and the rumours remain unconfirmed.

Makazole Mapimpi celebrates scoring a try during the Autumn Nations Series 2024. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Mapimpi's on-field troubles

Mapimpi, who also plays for the Sharks, was hit with a lengthy suspension in October after being found guilty of foul play during their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster at Kings Park.

He had been placed on standby for the Springboks’ international tour. His ban ruled him out of both domestic and international fixtures, including key Tests against Japan, France, Italy, and Ireland.

His last appearance for the Springboks was on July 12, 2025, in his hometown of Gqeberha, where he marked his 47th Test by scoring his 33rd try for South Africa. That match, a dominant 45-0 victory over Italy, was a special one for the team, as it also saw veteran fullback Willie le Roux reach his 100th Test cap.

Despite facing personal challenges early in life, including the loss of his mother at 14, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation, both personally and professionally, balancing family, sport, and lifestyle.

