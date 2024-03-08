Media personality and influencer Eva Modika met International superstar Akon recently

A video of their interaction gained traction online, but netizens wondered what they spoke about

Eva is an international DJ and businesswoman who has found her passion in the beauty industry as well

Gloebtrotter Eva Modika has met international superstar Akon. The influencer shared a video of her interaction with the singer.

Eva Modika has met with Akon. Image: @evamodika

Source: Instagram

Eva Modika shares video rubbing shoulders with Akon

Media personality and influencer Eva Modika met International superstar Akon recently. A video of their interaction gained traction online, but netizens wondered what they spoke about.

The video was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

Eva is an international DJ and businesswoman who has found her passion in the beauty industry as well. Many people wondered what she and Akon spoke about when she met with Akon.

Some even connected the dots after a gossip page speculated that Akon was in Turkey, which is the country Eva went and her cosmetic surgery at.

@AndriesMbethe asked:

"What business do they have together."

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"This is interesting."

@Ron_YNWA shared:

"They are travelling."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER asked:

"What business are they into?"

nicksta said:

"Oh, Akon is a celebrity."

@lihlelelogmail1 asked:

"Is this the reason Maphepha Ndaba posted that Akon is having a nose job in Turkey ? I wonder what procedures is Eva having done this time around."

@SterlingArcherI

"That’s why he thinks blacks are rich here."

bubujnes said:

"This is not the Akon I know. Good to see that he is healthy."

