Cassper Nyovest is not your ordinary father; the superstar shared his out-of-the-ordinary parenting style in a lovely video

In the video posted by the star's baby mama Thobeka Majozi on Instagram, Cassper told his toddler son that he can only call him dad during certain days of the week

Social media users found the father and son exchange hilarious, and many headed to the post's comments section with funny comments

Cassper Nyovest shared the out-of-the-ordinary parenting style. The Mama I Made It hitmaker, who shares his toddler son Khotso with Thobeka Majozi, left peeps laughing with the video.

Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable video with his son Khotso. Image: @casspernyovest and @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

The star jokingly told his toddler son that he can only call him dad from Monday to Thursday. From Friday, he can call him Cassper Nyovest.

Social media users found the adorable exchange hilarious. The video of the father and son was shared on Instagram by Mufasa's baby mama Thobeka Majozi, reports TimesLIVE. She captioned the video:

"I have a lot of explaining to do to our son. Otherwise, thank God it’s Monday."

Peeps took to the comments section to share hilarious reactions to the post. Cassper Nyovest even commented, saying he is teaching them young.

@casspernyovest said:

"Lmao… We need to teach them while they are young they said!"

@ms_lebetsa commented:

"I watched it ten times."

@sesame_siverts wrote:

“Friday ke Casper NyovestSaturday ke Don Billiato love this ."

@takuemupa added:

"He probably doesn't know who his dad is little man you have no idea."

@djsky_official noted:

"It’s the Huh? for me by khotso he looked confused."

Source: Briefly News