Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share that he has changed his tune about his recent views on Beyoncé's latest single

The reality TV star had told Mzansi that Break My Soul was not a great song when he listened to it for the first when it dropped

The Idols SA judge described the American singer as a genius in his latest review video of the dance track

Somizi has changed his tune about his opinion on Beyoncé's latest song, Break My Soul. The star shared that the single wasn't such a great song when he listened to it for the first time.

Somizi Mhlongo has changed his tune on Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’. Image: @somizi, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

After listening to it for four consecutive days, he felt different. The larger-than-life media personality described Beyoncé as a genius.

Queen B's fans from across the globe have been sharing videos of themselves vibing to the song since it dropped on Monday, 20 June. Somizi took to his official Instagram account to share a clip of himself jamming to the dance tune. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"One thing I don't have is jealously ... Beyoncé´ did her thing, [the song] has similarities, it has familiarities ... but Beyoncé´, I bow. You're a genius, that woman is smart."

Peeps took to Mizi's comment section to share their thoughts on his post.

sihle_kewana said:

"I also didn’t like it the 1st time I heard it. Hay nawe ngok, you’re getting me to like it. I love your version."

dhlamini_bonang_teboho wrote:

"Feeling is mutual. I did not like it at first but am now gelling into it, truth be told under the oath."

macclanan commented:

"The song has been stuck in my head these past 2 days."

zeezamandayi wrote:

"I’ve been rocking this song at gym and I totally love it."

kelumetse_k added:

"When I 1st heard it I was like, 'I'll probably like it better next week'. I do now."

