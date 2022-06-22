Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé Knowles caused a stir when she released a new song titled Break My Soul on Tuesday

Social media users took to the streets to rave about the song, which is part of the star's upcoming album Reinassance

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo headed to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on the trending song

Beyoncé set the streets on fire when she surprised her fans and followers by releasing a single from her much-awaited album Reinassance.

Somizi Mhlongo feels Beyoncé's latest single 'BREAK My Soul' is not a great song. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions to the new hit Break My Soul, which also has hints of house music. Many peeps raved about the song, claiming they can't wait to hit the dance floor this December.

Mzansi's reality television star Somizi Mhlongo also shared his thoughts on the latest banger. According to TshisaLIVE, the Living The Dream With Somizi star headed to his Instagram page and posted a video containing his verdict on the song.

The larger-than-life media personality feels the song is not that great, and it is only trending and breaking records because it is Beyoncé. He said:

"I wasn't feeling it, but I gave it another chance and played it for the second time. It felt different and again what I picked up from this song was that it is really not much of a great song."

However, Somizi feels the video of the song is going to be fire because "Beyoncé is a visual artist."

The Idols SA judge's fans also shared the same sentiments. Many said they also did not feel Queen Bey's new hit and were waiting for the video.

@sbombeje said:

"@somizi first I got lost but the 3rd time with my loud music aaaay aaaay I got it it reminded of that song of hers King already."

@nosihlefaku_ commented:

"Exactly!!!!@somizi I listened to the song once and I could already hear the South African 90s flavour , I'm so glad someone can heard this."

@cnelisop noted:

"Not a bad song, it just doesn't meet our expectations... I'll wait for an album."

Source: Briefly News