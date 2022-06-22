Shauwn Mkhize gave Somizi a stern advice in the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi which dropped on Wednesday

MaMkhize warned the Idols SA judge about continuing to party while he's dealing with his messy divorce settlement and SARS issues

The Uzalo actress told the star that parties must wait when they were about to meet at Max's Lifestyle and Mzansi is here for their friendship

The latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi is trending on the timeline. The reality TV star's friend and flamboyant businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize gave him a stern warning about continuing to party amid his messy divorce settlement and SARS issues.

Shauwn Mkhize gave Somizi Mhlongo sound advice amid his divorce settlement and battles wit SARS. Image: @kwa_mamkhize, @somizi

MaMkhize advised the Idols SA judge to focus on the important issues instead of going out partying with friends. Khizo met up with SomG at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban to discuss his nasty divorce and SARS matters.

SomG's ex Mohale Motaung is reportedly demanding 50% of Somizi's estate. In previous episodes, Mizi made it clear that his estranged boo will not get even a cent of his money. ZAlebs reports that before their meeting at Max's, Shauwn Mkhize warned SomGaga:

"We have something important to fix, but you’re busy doing your makeup and attending parties. Parties can wait. What about this important thing?"

Somizi expressed that MamMkhize is really helping her a lot with his divorce "unsettlement". Peeps took to Twitter to react to the episode that dropped on Wednesday, 22 June. Using the hashtag #LTDWSomizi, they shared that they also want to have a friend like MaMkhize:

@Thlolo15March said:

"Sbwl a friend like Mamkhize #LTDWSOMIZI."

@niqita11 wrote:

"Sbwl a Mamkhize and Somizi kinda relationship."

@Tebogo_Pta_ added:

"To be honest. MaMkhize and Somizi's friendship is out of this universe."

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with her ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce from his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

