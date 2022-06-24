Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband Mohale Motaung can't go a day without topping Mzansi's Twitter trending lists

The star has been hogging headlines after the premiere of Somizi's reality show as fans called him out for allegedly wanting to take half of the Idols SA judge's wealth

Mohale has been living his best life despite the noise surrounding his name, with reports that he is dating again

Somizi's ex-husband has been in the headlines a lot lately. His name has been popping up each time Somizi's reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi airs.

Mohale Motaung is reportedly dating a new man named Obey Muchipisi. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The star has not let the scandals trailing him stop him from living his best life. He has been bagging major deals and also travelling the world. He recently served soft life goals when he shared snaps from a trip to neighbouring Zimbabwe and his Dubai trip.

He did not have enough of Dubai as he allegedly jetted off to the country again, except he had company this time. According to ZAlebs, Mohale went to Dubai with his alleged new bae Obey Muchipisi.

Per the publication, the identity of Mohale's new lover was revealed by controversial blogger Musa Khawula in a Twitter post. Musa said peeps could identify the star's travel buddy from his sunglasses' reflection.

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the pictures. Many said they were happy that he was finally moving on from his estranged husband, Somizi Mhlongo.

@LeloHustla commented:

"People on holidays needs to learn to take sunglasses off when taking pics, dont they learn from Natasha n Lorch, AKA n Zinhle or they do it on purpose to break the news, Somga myt have a heart attack."

Ayanda Thabethe’s baby daddy seemingly confirmed after viral video of their Dubai birthday getaway

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe is keeping the identity of her baby daddy top secret. The popular media personality and model welcomed her first baby - a boy - in April but has kept information about his father to herself.

Social media users have been itching to know who Ayanda's lover is, and many brought forward different suggestions. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula caused a stir when he claimed that Thabethe was dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe vehemently denied the allegations. She even released a statement stating that she was not dating a married man and threatened to take legal action against Khawula.

