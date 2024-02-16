This Mzansi babe got to see Bangkok for nine days for only R18k and had to share her plug with her people

TikTok user @pumcingo shared a video in which she gave an informative breakdown of the costs of the trip

Briefly News got in contact with SA's most followed travel family to find out what they had to say about the plug

Fellow citizens share their travel experiences to the city of Bangkok, while others dream of the day they visit

This South African babe spent nine nights in Bangkok and was kind enough to share how she managed to do so on a budget of R18/R20k.

Travelling out of the country often seems impossible, especially for South Africans struggling to make ends meet.

Woman drops Bangkok travel plug

TikTok user @pumcingo shared an informative video with the breakdown of the travel costs of a nine-night stay in Bangkok. She said to budget between R18k and R20k, and you have yourself an international holiday of dreams.

Take a look:

Mzansi's most followed travel family sheds light

Briefly News contacted Candice King, the lady of South Africa's most followed travel family, to get her insight on this almost too-good-to-be-true trip.

Being her expert traveller, Candy quickly checked out the accommodation and confirmed it looked good. She explained that the dates of the proposed trip are during the rainy season, though, which explains the great rate.

Candy also said that they feel nine nights in Bangkok is too much. The Kings recommend spending three or four nights in Bangkok and then venturing to the islands or the mountains in the north.

“Bangkok is a city, and you can only see so much city. It is also really got. The heat radiates from the tar and the buildings, and you feel like you are in a sauna. After four days, you will definitely feel like you’ve had enough.”

Mzansi people share their thoughts

Many people took to the comment section to share their experiences, some living in Bangkok and others who have visited. Some shared their dreams of travelling and asked questions to make it happen.

Read some of the comments:

._Lyle_. Shared:

“This is really cheap... it's during the rainy season, but there's still lots to do . I live here now... but I miss Jozi Soo much...pap and steak”

Preciousdaiis is excited:

“Would love to do this with a group heii ”

Wisdom_Francis1 had questions:

“Where do you guys get these 10k flights is it one of those flights with over 36hrs layover time? My flight alone was close to 20k with the return. The cheapest was around 13 but with ridiculous layover time.”

Tshire shared:

“The fear in me to travel far alone, but this is exactly what I need to do ”

