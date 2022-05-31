The people of Mzansi were not falling for a deal advertising trip for two to the gorgeous Phuket Thailand for only R999

Looking further into the marvellous deal, people found that there were some odd conditions attached to it

They discussed the matter on social media and it came down to the fact that if it is too good to be true then it probably is

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When something seems too good to be true, it often is. Online deal website, Daddy’s Deals, advertised a trip for two to the gorgeous Phuket Thailand for only R999 and were torn apart on social media.

The people of Mzansi were not falling for a deal advertising trip for two to the gorgeous Phuket Thailand for only R999. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thailand has become a fave tourist destination, especially for people from SA. With it being extremely affordable and no visas needed, it’s a hot destination that makes for awesome vaycay envy snaps to post on social media.

So, when people saw the deal claiming a trip for two to Phuket Thailand would cost them only R999, they jumped on it and did their due diligence. At first glance people called BS as there was no way, a trip could cost this little. You can’t even do a staycation for R999.

After some research people found that the deal came with a list of criteria which needed to be met in order for someone to purchase the deal. Daddy’s Deals stated the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

• This deal is valid for couples married or cohabitating for two or more years, travelling together.

• Both members of a couple must be between the ages of 30 and 69 years old prior to check-in.

• Guests must have a combined annual income of more than R650 000.

• Guests must dedicate one morning or afternoon during their stay to participate in an informative presentation by the Absolute World Group.

The people of Mzansi roast Daddy’s Deals for advertising false dreams

While the deal seems legit, the criteria is crazy and seem more like a science experiment than an actual holiday. The people of SA went in hard at the company, calling them out on the false dream they are selling.

Take a look at some of the spicy comments:

Niressa Singh said:

“Why does this sound like the ad for Welcome to Eden ”

Darryll Lesch said:

“If it sounds too good to be true then it probably is ”

Azmie Osman said:

“You can’t even fill your cars tank with R999 worth of fuel ”

Dawn McCay said:

“Read the article. There are terms and conditions. Nothing for nothing.”

Mzansi roasts man for lying about brother’s luxurious crib, exposes old video: “You're from Groblersdal”

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African online users hilariously called out an online imposter who was caught in a lie about his "brother’s" accomplishments.

This was after the guy, @Abed_Nicee, took to social media to show off the fruits of his brother’s labour by sharing a video of a lavish mansion on Twitter. Little did he know that many Saffas have already seen the clip before, with one person even saying they had seen it on Pinterest about three years ago.

“My brother did a really good job. Congratulations to him,” the tweet was captioned.

Source: Briefly News