“You Helped Me”: Woman Steps out of Wedding To Look After Best Friend’s Toddler, SA’s Moved
- A loving bestie made sure her friend's was smooth without her having to worry about her toddler
- The hun ended up missing parts of the wedding as she wanted the bride to fully enjoy herself without stressing about motherhood duties
- The clip was warmly received by many social media users after the lady on her TikTok account shared it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A heartwarming moment captured at a wedding shows the lengths one friend went to ensure her best friend's special day went off without a hitch when her overwhelmed toddler became restless.
The friend's clip was shared on TikTok by user @sisa_y and gained massive attention for its touching display of friendship and sacrifice.
A best like no other
In the video, the woman is seen outside the wedding venue with the toddler securely tied to her back in a traditional carrier. She walks up and down the street, soothing the little one overwhelmed by the excitement inside. While she quietly handles the situation outside, wedding attendees can be heard cheering and laughing from inside the venue.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi applauds the bestie
Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the friend's sacrifice and love for her bestie. Many wished for similar friendships, and others praised the woman for her selflessness, calling her a true MVP of the wedding.
User @Ntombz said:
"My MVP!!! Love of my life! You helped me really ❤️❤️❤️."
User @Naledi.Madumo added:
"The fact that the baby is comfortable with you says alot about the relationship you have with mum🥺."
User @AusiWadiSetUps said:
"I love you❤️where do we find such friends?I looked at the friends I have and sighed 😕."
User @Joy Matika commented:
"Oh, you're such a friend 🥺🥺."
User @MontlenyanaHerns added:
"I didn't even enjoy my day in 2021, because no one was willing to help with my son. I was literally exhausted and frustrated throughout.😓."
User @Pearl detailed:
"I am crying because of this."
More bride and friends articles
- A cute video of bridesmaids wearing black dresses in different designs warmed the hearts of many social media users.
- A love-struck bride took to social media to share that she married her best friend and received many lovely wishes.
- Radio personality Lootlove looked gorgeous as Tsepi Vundla's bridesmaid on her wedding day, marrying rapper Jr.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za