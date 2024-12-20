A loving bestie made sure her friend's was smooth without her having to worry about her toddler

The hun ended up missing parts of the wedding as she wanted the bride to fully enjoy herself without stressing about motherhood duties

The clip was warmly received by many social media users after the lady on her TikTok account shared it

A local hun made sure her bestie did not stress on her wedding by making sure she looked after her toddler. Image: @siya_y

A heartwarming moment captured at a wedding shows the lengths one friend went to ensure her best friend's special day went off without a hitch when her overwhelmed toddler became restless.

The friend's clip was shared on TikTok by user @sisa_y and gained massive attention for its touching display of friendship and sacrifice.

A best like no other

In the video, the woman is seen outside the wedding venue with the toddler securely tied to her back in a traditional carrier. She walks up and down the street, soothing the little one overwhelmed by the excitement inside. While she quietly handles the situation outside, wedding attendees can be heard cheering and laughing from inside the venue.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds the bestie

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the friend's sacrifice and love for her bestie. Many wished for similar friendships, and others praised the woman for her selflessness, calling her a true MVP of the wedding.

User @Ntombz said:

"My MVP!!! Love of my life! You helped me really ❤️❤️❤️."

User @Naledi.Madumo added:

"The fact that the baby is comfortable with you says alot about the relationship you have with mum🥺."

User @AusiWadiSetUps said:

"I love you❤️where do we find such friends?I looked at the friends I have and sighed 😕."

User @Joy Matika commented:

"Oh, you're such a friend 🥺🥺."

User @MontlenyanaHerns added:

"I didn't even enjoy my day in 2021, because no one was willing to help with my son. I was literally exhausted and frustrated throughout.😓."

User @Pearl detailed:

"I am crying because of this."

