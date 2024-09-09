A video of the cars driven by students at the independent private higher education institution Eduvos left many people understanding how deep the pockets of their parents are

The video showed off cars in the parking lot, leaving the online community in disbelief

In the post comments, social media users mentioned more cars driven on other branches of the institution

A video of rides belonging to private higher learning institutions students left many shocked. Image @pta_prettiest_nkabis

A video showing off cars driven by students at the expensive private institution Eduvos had the online community sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

Two friends shared the video under their account handle, @pta_prettiest_nkabis, on their TikTok page.

A parking lot worth millions

The video starts by showing the front of the institution before moving to the parking lot, where cars such as the Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, a BMW M4, and a Nissan GT-R Skyline R33 LM are parked.

Mzansi peeps left in disbelief after seeing the video

The video convinced enough people that the students at the institution were living soft lives. After watching it, social media users were quick to voice their opinions, leading to hundreds of comments, almost 70K likes, and almost 900 K views.

User @rakesiamuller

"That's why I stopped coming to campus. I saw a Lambo by republica."

User @victor_solo reminded the duo of other cars on their campus:

"What about the guy who comes with a blue A45 or that one guy with an RX8?"

User @princezoovier17 started understanding that we are not all equal:

"R32 to school😅 the's levels to this life thing😭."

User @love_giiinger commented:

"People at campus pull up yohhh, everyday I see a new car😂😂."

User @tebzapaprika added:

"Wait till u see varsity college Sandton😭."

User @ice.x1p asked:

"Are you sure it's not a parent's meeting 😭😭?."

Varsity College students pull up in flashy cars

In an article previously published by Briefly News, the online community was left divided after seeing flashy cars belonging to Varsity College students in Durban.

Some were inspired, while others expressed their worry for the underprivileged students who attend the same institution.

