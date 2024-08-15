A viral post showcasing luxury cars driven by students at Varsity College Durban North sparked discussions on social media about the pressure faced by less privileged students

Many users shared their experiences, highlighting the wealth divide and how it creates an intimidating atmosphere on campus

While some see it as motivation, others feel overwhelmed by the visible affluence

A student revealed the pressures of attending Varsity College in Durban with fellow wealthy students. Image: @tmanselela.

Source: TikTok

A recent social media post has ignited a conversation about the pressures faced by students at Varsity College Durban North.

A student revealed the impressive lineup of luxury cars driven by fellow students.

High-end cars for students

The video showed high-end vehicles such as Range Rovers, Audis, and other premium brands parked on campus, sparking widespread reactions:

The post by @tmanselela quickly attracted attention, with many students commenting on the apparent wealth displayed at the institution.

The pressure to keep up with such displays of affluence has become a hot topic, particularly among those from less privileged backgrounds.

Less privileged students under pressure

While some students might view these luxuries as motivation, others feel overwhelmed and intimidated by their peers' visible wealth.

Many other students also chimed in about the daily pressure they experienced with fellow rich students.

One user, @Zuzi Mt, expressed optimism despite the stark contrast, saying:

"Qinisa kakhulu kulokhu okuzele, uzobona isimanga nakuwe kuzobabazwa soon," [Focus on what you’re there for. The tables will change very soon, and you’ll also be praised.]

@Ndu9 confirmed the reputation of the Durban North campus, stating:

"🤣 Yes, definitely that's varsity college Durban North rich students."

Others echoed this sentiment by sharing their experiences at various Varsity College campuses, including @sne_mthethwa, who humorously recounted her time at the Sandton campus, where some students even arrived with bodyguards:

"I attended the one in Sandton 😭😭.. Zifika with bodyguards izingane 🤣🤣🤣" [Students come with bodyguards.]

The post also reflected on the societal pressures of attending an institution known for its affluent student body.

@KaMakhanya💖 remarked:

"Varsity College 😩😂😂😅"

While @matho😻😻 implied that the students’ wealth is undeniable and often intimidating:

"Basayaphi nje ngoba ba rich vele.” [Why are they still going to school because they are rich.]

Perhaps the most poignant comment came from @Anam_Mkhosana, who revealed how the sight of these luxury cars deterred them from attending the college:

"I wanted to go to this college so hard until I saw the learners' cars yho. Was scared of the pressure😭😭"

