A 23-year-old dietician serving her community service programme sent TikTok user @lifereset_za her payslip detailing regret in her qualification choice as she did not expect to earn a net salary of just R26k.
User @lifereset_za's TikTok content is centred around career paths and salaries as she receives payslips from many people in different career fields.
Dietician salary rage according to research
Although a net salary of R26k is a lot for someone in their community service programme, the TikTok user thinks differently.
A 2024 study by mywage.co.za reveals that the average salary of a dietician ranges between around R11 000 and R51 500.
The study further places entry-level dieticians and nutritionists between the R11 000 to R25 500 salary range.
Don't study the dietician course at university
In a note sent to the TikTok user, the dietician further pushed people away from the dietician course, detailing that it should be done by those who have no intentions of practising, using housewives and rich kids who don't need money as examples.
Mzansi reacts to R26k monthly net salary
Most people who saw the post feel that R26k is more than enough to be satisfied with and the dietician should be more grateful.
User @therealwandee expressed how happy he would be with R26k, detailing:
"This is heaven to us, I'll give anything to earn R20k, damn 😭"
User @Noxiedo cautioned users about her course, adding:
"Do not study fashion design, and I repeat DO NOT STUDY FASHION DESIGN! Unless you ready to be reduced to a tea girl in fashion retail. Especially if you’re black👏"
User @meriam_sigauke took a jab at dieticians, commenting:
"Tjoo, the way dietitian students were behaving at UL, I thought they are getting something, plus they only take 60 students pay with high score."
User @ikanengram did not feel the salary was bad, asking:
"I think that's a decent salary for someone who is starting off, you said she's 23?"
Annual salary of a mechanical engineer per annum
Previously, Briefly News reported on the salary of a mechanical engineer estimated at R1m per annum. On top of the huge salary, the TikTok user who shared the payslip noted the engineer is exempt from paying tax.
He also has added benefits such as medical aid and free accommodation.
The engineer's payslip was shared on the video streaming platform by @lifereset_za, attracting many comments from users who envied the engineer.
Source: Briefly News
