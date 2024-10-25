A kind gentleman helped a homeless man with everything he needed, from books to clothes and food

The guy came back to check on Edwin and further helped him to get his life back on track

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing kind words and loving the man's kindness

A gentleman helped a homeless guy with clothes and food. Images: @bigmankg

Source: TikTok

A young man who likes helping people blessed a homeless gent with everything he needed.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @bigmankg, the young man can be seen at a mall with a homeless gentleman, Edwin. He took him to the bookstore where he bought a book he would like to read. They moved to other shops.

The kind gent bought the man clothes and food and also gave him an undisclosed amount of money. The homeless man went to the same school as the young man. He was visibly happy and appreciative.

Gent helps homeless man get his life together

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

Update on Edwin

In another video, the TikTok user made an update on Edwin. He further helped him to get his life together, touching.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to Edwin

The online community reacted to the story of Edwin, with many sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@Tyla Cullerton wrote:

"We love Edwin."

@Redika Nair expressed:

"Edwin needs a place to stay&a job that he loves as well as a strong support system x."

@Ms D commented:

"I think Edwin is still going to rise above all of this."

@Gabriella appreciated:

"We need more of Edwin❤️🙏."

@dumisanimalatsi said:

"I love this."

@Cavani loved:

"You so thoughtful 🥺I wish the was more kindness like this in the world like people with good hearts just like you ❤️🥹✨."

Young man randomly pays for an elderly woman's groceries

In another story, Briefly News reported about a stranger who spoiled a gogo with groceries.

A video of a young man spoiling an elderly lady in Spar using his Spar Reards Card has captivated internet users. In a video uploaded on TikTok by @bigmankg, he came across a grandmother who was going about her shopping. The content creator approached the elderly lady and said he would bless her with R1 000.

