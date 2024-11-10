South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa busted some dance moves during his recent visit to KwaZulu-Natal

He went viral in a video which showed him dancing fervently alongside the Zulu monarch King Misuzulu

South Africans were not impressed by his dance moves and roasted him, calling him out for what they call his failures as a president

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa had fun dancing with Misuzulu. Image: Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — President Cyril Ramaphosa took time out during his visit to KwaZulu-Natal and shared a dance with the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini.

Cyril Ramaphosa dances with Zulu King

@AthiGeleba shared a video of Ramaphosa during his visit to KZN to attend the Presidential Imbizo. The footage shows Cyril Ramaphosa dancing with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini. He is accompanied by the premier for KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli.

View the video here:

Netizens blast Ramaphosa

Netizens roasted him for his dance moves.

Mbalenhle asked:

"Why do you guys post videos of Cyril? To embarrass him?"

My parents were politicians said:

"He can try all the tricks to be loved, but most people know who he is."

Justice is not Blind said:

"Then he goes and sells their land. The jokes are on another level. In February, they will be in court, challenging him not to sign a sale of their land. He will be disbanding them as well."

Minister of X said:

"H.E. is laughing at himself."

Others praised him

Portia Ndhlovu said:

"It's pleasant to see H.E. Ramaphosa doesn't shy away from indulging in its festivities."

Business Consultant said:

"Mr Ramaphosa is such a cool president. He really knows how to have fun."

MaKhuzwayo said:

"He killed it."

Cyril Ramaphosa rides a chopper

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa had fun riding in a helicopter.

The president went viral in a video shared on TikTok. In the video, Ramaphosa smiled goofily and enjoyed the ride. His smile enamoured South Africans, and many commented on its infectiousness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News