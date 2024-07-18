A lady took to social media to showcase a coat she purchased from Fix, and she was not impressed

This woman in South Africa thought she was getting herself a cute coat until she saw the words written on it.

Woman shows off coat she bought from The Fix, ends up unimpressed

One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lubzar expressed frustration with her latest purchase from The Fix. The stunner took to social media to show it off. In the video, she unveiled the coat, which was grey and black with written words on it.

As @lubzar checked out her coat, she was not impressed with the words embroidered. Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"I bought this coat at the Fix. I read the words and can't wear it."

She also said in her comments section that she had returned the coat to the shop. The clip captured many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, garnering many views, likes, and comments.

SA is not happy with the coat

Many people were not impressed with the words written on the coat as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Mshengu said:

"People will say we spiritualize everything...well, that's because everything is Spiritual vele. Don't wear it mntase."

Nishant Diamant shared:

"My mum’s pjs were written wicked, and she burnt them."

Tiktoker expressed:

"Those saying it's giving "baddie" the designers knew what they were doing. the devil thinks he's smart. Those words are just plain 'bad' & 'di' thank GOD for the discernment spirit chomi."

ReabetsweMoloto wrote:

"I really love how you were able to discern!! People always think I’m too spiritual, it’s fine if I am."

Lesego_Oarona commented:

"Haikhona words of affirmation from the devil."

