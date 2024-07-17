A woman, taller than the average, shared what she bought from Shein and tried on the outfits

She mainly bought figure-hugging dresses that suited her, as well as hair accessories, a top and more

Members of the online community took to the comment section to shower the woman's sense of fashion with compliments

A tall woman took to social media to share how the items she bought from Shein looked on her.

Shareen Ndaba, who uses the handle @shareen_f_ndaba on TikTok, bought a few dresses in different styles, a cap, hair accessories, a T-shirt, and a matching bag from the prominent online marketplace for R1500. The dresses fit her perfectly, and the other purchases added to her beauty.

Visibly pleased in her video, the young woman said in her caption:

"I thought the dresses were going to be long, chommie, but guess what?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to tall woman's Shein purchase

Shareen's video reached hundreds of thousands of TikTok users' For You Page, who were in awe of her height and beauty. The interested social media users also took to her comment section to shower her with compliments when she modelled the Shein items.

@tebooooo.s spoke about one of the garments and wrote:

"Please, the bodycon dresses look so good on you."

@slindokuhl12 said to Shareen:

"I finally found someone like me. I like your confidence."

@kitkat.mo22 tried cheering up the young lady after reading her caption:

They’re not exactly what you wanted, but they still look pretty on you."

@zeinabling also dished out the compliments and told the tall woman:

"But chommie, the dresses still look good on you at that height. Please wear them."

@__nombulelo told the beauty:

"Enter Miss SA."

