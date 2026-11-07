Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC's vote share plummeted in the 2026 local government elections

The DA projected it received over one million votes from Black South Africans, potentially outperforming the EFF among Black voters

The results point to a major shift in voter priorities, with service delivery and accountable leadership appearing to outweigh traditional party loyalty

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL / Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

Accrdoing to the Operation Dudula SA Movement post, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has spoken out against President Cyril Ramaphosa following the ANC's dramatic collapse in support during the 4 November 2026 local government elections.

With the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) having finalised more than 91% of national results, the ANC is sitting at approximately 31.2% of the national vote share. That is a steep fall from the 46% the party received in 2021 and the 40% it held after the 2024 general elections. The DA followed closely at 24.4%, according to partial IEC results.

Ngobese-Zuma argued that losing nearly half its support base is proof that Ramaphosa has become disconnected from ordinary South Africans. She also alleged that the President governs through fear, claiming that party members who voice dissenting views face intimidation. She warned the ANC faces even greater losses in 2029 if its leadership continues to dismiss public sentiment, and said the country needs a leader who genuinely listens.

Black voters shift towards the DA

One of the more striking developments from the 2026 vote is the DA's projection that it received more than one million ballots from Black South Africans, possibly surpassing the EFF's Black voter support. These figures remain projections pending certified results.

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The numbers have sparked a broader national conversation about whether political loyalty is evolving. Many South Africans appear to be weighing up service delivery, employment, water access, electricity supply and local government accountability more heavily than the historical identity of political parties.

The EFF experienced diminishing support nationally, while smaller parties such as ActionSA saw notable gains, emerging as a key opposition force in Tshwane and strengthening its footprint in Johannesburg.

ANC loses grip on key metros

Regionally, the results delivered blow after blow to the ruling party. In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party is projected to beat the ANC convincingly in eThekwini, though it falls short of an outright majority. In Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, the ANC's support collapsed from 59.4% in 2021.

Hung councils have emerged across multiple municipalities, meaning intense coalition negotiations now lie ahead for local governance.

See the post below:

SA reacts to the post

South Africans weighed in on the debate sparked by Ngobese-Zuma's comments on the Facebook page:

@Kedibone Mahlakaru said:

"I wish Ramaphosa could come out of ANC like Zuma and open his own party, of which he will take 50% of ANC from the current 31%. That will be the end of it."

@Emmanuel Olugbenga Jegede said:

"Let Jacinta test her popularity and contest against Ramaphosa."

@Mandla Simon Mindlos asked:

"Was the election about Ramaphosa or service delivery by municipal leaders where we live? Was this a memorandum on Ramaphosa?"

@Boetie Spliff said:

"Tell him mama."

@Sputla Tdi wrote:

"We pray in every election that they lose. God is still on South Africans' side so far. More good is yet to come."

@Fepiwe Patrick said:

"ANC and EFF is going down, watch the upcoming general elections 2029."

@Athish Inderpal added:

"For the first time I agree with this lady."

More on the SA government and elections

Briefly News recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal residents who held a symbolic funeral for the ANC, complete with a cardboard coffin and burial hymns in a video that went viral.

recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal residents who held a symbolic funeral for the ANC, complete with a cardboard coffin and burial hymns in a video that went viral. Gareth Cliff said ActionSA’s illegal immigration message was “heard loud and clear” in Gauteng after the party’s breakthrough performance.

The DA is leading in five of the eight metros, while the MK Party has displaced the ANC in eThekwini, according to provisional IEC results.

Source: Briefly News