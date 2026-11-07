Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spoke about the loss of former teammate Hyron Andrews, who died suddenly in France on 16 October

Andrews' death has deeply affected the squad, with Kolisi describing the lock as a constant source of energy and positivity

A public memorial, private funeral, and celebration of life at Kings Park were scheduled to honour the former Lions, Sharks and Sale Sharks lock

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid an emotional tribute to Hyron Andrews, calling the late lock an exceptional human being and a true team player, speaking ahead of Saturday's Test match against Italy in Turin.

Andrews, who represented the Lions, Sharks, and Sale Sharks during his career, died suddenly in France on 16 October. A public memorial was scheduled for Friday evening in Paarl, with a private funeral to follow on Saturday and a celebration of his life planned at Kings Park on 11 November.

Kolisi Reflects on Andrews' Character

Kolisi said the full weight of Andrews' passing has yet to fully register among the squad, given how recently many of them had seen him.

"I don't think it sank in for a lot of us because it feels like we were just with Hyron the other day," the Bok skipper said.

He spoke warmly of Andrews' attitude, noting that the lock remained committed to those around him regardless of whether he was selected to play.

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"He's always there for the guys. Same energy all the time," Kolisi said.

"And he was willing to go to places to get the opportunity to play. A proper team man and good person off the field too."

Kolisi also praised Andrews' character beyond the rugby field, adding: "I don't think anybody can say anything bad about him. How he just brought energy."

Thoughts Turn to Andrews' Family

Beyond the grief felt within the Springbok camp, Kolisi expressed particular concern for Andrews' widow, Maiglin, and their sons, saying the family's loss was difficult to comprehend. "She supported him throughout everything. She travelled all around the world to support Hyron," he said.

"I can imagine it's tough for us, but I can't imagine what it's like for her and the kids. We're just thinking of them and praying for them."

The Springboks face Italy in Turin on Saturday as Andrews' family and friends in South Africa prepare to lay him to rest over the coming days.

Source: Briefly News