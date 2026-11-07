Petrus Phakamile, a Black South African activist, has been rallying for justice in farm murder cases while funding his own travel and accommodation

Phakamile appealed to supporters for donations after confronting President Ramaphosa about farm killings at a public event on 6 November

The activist revealed he lives under constant threat but refuses to back down, saying his commitment comes from a promise he made to God

Petrus Phakamile is not a paid activist. He has no contract, no salary, and no organisation backing him. Yet the Black South African man has been showing up at events, confronting officials, and amplifying the voices of farming communities hit by violent attacks.

Petrus Phakamile asks for donations while advocating for justice for farm attack victims. Image: Phakamile.sitho.5 / Ian Cameron / Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on 6 November 2026, Phakamile addressed his followers with raw honesty. He described turning up to public events entirely out of pocket, relying on donations to cover petrol and accommodation:

"I'm doing this thing without any funding, any salary. I'm just asking for donations, petrol to go there and accommodation to come back again."

The clip by phakamile.sitho included footage from what appeared to be an outdoor public gathering, where Phakamile directly questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa about farm killings. According to Phakamile, Ramaphosa told him the matter was under investigation. The exchange left him frustrated but undeterred.

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He also announced plans to return on 13 November 2026 to continue pushing for no bail for those accused of attempting to kill Donovan Marx, a case that has drawn significant public attention. Phakamile was candid about the personal cost of his activism. He said he lives in a community made up of people from various political parties, including the EFF and ANC, and that he receives threats around the clock. Despite this, he said the work is driven by something deeper than politics:

"My heart and God. I've made a promise to God."

He also addressed attempts to discredit him online, saying people had spread lies about his identity, but that he was still standing. Watch Petrus Phakamile's appeal and the footage from the public event below:

Mzansi rallies behind Petrus Phakamile

South Africans in the comments were quick to show their support:

Tony Cleovas wrote:

"Protect Petrus with the Blood of Jesus Amen."

Wayne Williams asked:

"@ Petrus, where can we send donations meneer?"

Ankia Jordaan van Rooyen said:

"What are your bank details please? Thank you for what you do, Peter 🙏🥇"

Bagaisamang Chwenyane added:

"Threats will always be there; they will try to silence you, but you know what, keep on fighting for our farmers, and I know they won't mind protecting you as well."

Charlene Olivier called him:

"A Hero. Thank you for standing up for our farmers ❤️🙏"

Ann Dingle wrote:

"Prayers of strength, healing and love, Donovan for you and your family. Thank you, Petrus, sending love and thanks to your family."

Peet Jacobs noted:

"The South Africans stand together, especially on the farms, with the biggest help of Petrus Phakamile. We all should thank him."

Other Briefly News stories on rural farm violence

A Free State farmer from Vrede was discovered dead alongside the D98 dirt road in the Ingogo area of KwaZulu-Natal on the morning of Friday, 6 November 2026, marking the country’s third serious farm-related incident in under two weeks.

An elderly couple, a 67-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife, endured a harrowing three-hour ordeal after three armed intruders stormed their home on a game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort Dam, on the evening of Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The family of 50-year-old North West farmer Donovan Marx issued an urgent public statement to dispel sensationalised misinformation circulating online following the violent 28 October 2026 farm attack near Ventersdorp.

Source: Briefly News