The Bigg Pull Power Team is walking hundreds of kilometres across South Africa, pulling a 14-ton truck through towns and communities

The charity initiative aims to raise awareness and inspire South Africans as the team moves through the North West province

South Africans who spotted the team on the road were moved by the athletes braving the heat for a good cause

Twenty athletes are hauling a 14-ton truck across South Africa in a remarkable charity drive that has captured the attention of communities along the route. The initiative, called The Bigg Pull, sees a group known as the Power Team walking hundreds of kilometres through towns and rural areas, pulling the massive vehicle to raise awareness and inspire people across the country.

20 athletes pull a heavy-duty truck across cities in South Africa. Image: The Bigg Pull Production

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on 6 November, team leader John Henry Nel filmed himself walking alongside fellow athletes on a rural roadside near Klerksdorp in the North West province, visibly energised despite the demanding conditions. The team had just left Potchefstroom and was pushing on towards Klerksdorp under the blazing summer heat.

Nel used part of the video by The Bigg Pull Production to give a heartfelt shoutout to Grace Guest House in Klerksdorp, crediting the establishment with helping the team recover between legs of the journey. He described it as "the king of guest houses," saying the team had been fed, refreshed, had their clothes washed and left feeling completely restored.

For a group of athletes pulling a 14-ton vehicle across the country, that kind of hospitality clearly makes all the difference. Watch the team on the road between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp:

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Mzansi salutes Bigg Pull team

South Africans who saw the video or spotted the team on the road were quick to show their support:

Meisie Risseeuw Meis said:

"I take my hat off to you. This heat is not one's mate. You guys are doing well. God Bless."

Kgahliso KG Choshane wrote:

"Well done, guys. Keep on pushing 👌"

Corne Van Deventer Smith shared:

"I saw you today when I went to Potch and again back to Klerksdorp!! It takes a lot in this heat!! Good luck!!"

Magdalene Preorius said:

"Good luck to you, keep an eye on yourselves."

Salomè Jooste added:

"We are very excited to see you tomorrow as you make your way past Maryland Guest Farm from Klerksdorp on your way to Orkney. 💪💪💪"

Other Briefly News stories about long-distance charity treks

Eastern Cape native @zondani51 touched hearts on TikTok after documenting the first leg of his long-distance charity walk from Gqeberha to Cape Town.

Three Gauta BMX endurance cyclists from Limpopo, Gauta Mahlakoane, Karabo Mokoo, and Maxwell Ndou, captured national attention after setting out on an ambitious 1,800-kilometre bicycle journey to Cape Town.

Rural safety activist Petrus Phakamile Sitho returned to the public spotlight following the violent assault on North West cattle farmer Donovan Marx and highlighted his ongoing walking crusade across the country to call attention to farm attacks.

Source: Briefly News