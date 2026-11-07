Media personality Amanda Du-Pont recently surprised her fans when she revealed why she had to leave Muvhango

Du Pont is famously known for her roles in the canned SABC2 soapie and SABC1's Skeem Saam

Soapie fans commented on Du-Pont's interview on Friday, 6 November 2026

Why Amanda du-Pont left 'Muvhango'. Image: Amandadupont

Source: Getty Images

Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du-Pont recently revealed why she lost her role in SABC2's soapie Muvhango, produced by Duma ka Ndlovu.

The popular Tropika Island Treasure Island previously landed a role on the long-running Tshivenda TV show.

The businesswoman and actress recently celebrated her father's birthday on social media.

Media personality Thando Thabethe shared an interview with Du-Pont on her X account on Friday, 6 November 2026.

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In the video, the actress says playing a role in Muvhango was really challenging for her. I got a lot of flak for not being good enough.

"Duma is a really strict producer. I think that's where I developed my tough skin," says the star.

Du-Pont also reveals to Thabethe that former Muvhango producer Duma Ndlovu told her she wasn't good enough.

Social media users comment

@nkosi_green replied:

"Forget the clout on the internet, she's the gal she thinks she is. 'Umtana ka "Tums'."

@MissZee88091599 responded:

"Did they discuss our brother Sindane? He is part of her story."

@Zoxo71071795 wrote:

"Why is she pretending to be innocent (Amanda)? She dated Jub Jub and lied that she’s a vi*gin, and he broke it, and she’s expecting twins; his own mom even said it. Short engagement; ran to Cassper during his peak for his money and Bafana (Big 5 cartel)."

@88mabilisa reacted:

"URL looks almost the same. Thando Amanda has royal far blood from KwaMabuza, who is from the Khumalo and Dlamini bloodline on her gran̈y side; thine sikhule naye n went to school with her in Nelspruit from eswatinisema catholics, uncle G, the man her dad Mr Cotton Grootman Tums."

@FutureCJSA replied:

"I stopped watching when she said, 'down to earth…'."

@Zoxo71071795 said:

"Is she down to earth?"

Actress Amanda Du-Pont says she left 'Muvhango'. Image: Amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont balances acting return with skincare business Lelive success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Amanda du-Pont stepped back from acting for two and a half years to focus on her skincare brand, Lelive.

The actress recently earned a nomination at the South African Voice-Over Awards while quietly working behind the scenes.

Amanda is now set to appear on Tropika Island of Treasure and has a Netflix feature film on the way.

Source: Briefly News