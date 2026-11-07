A George police officer was filmed inside what appeared to be a police station making controversial remarks on camera

The footage, shared by Cape Argus on 6 November, quickly attracted strong reactions from South Africans online

Viewers questioned how an officer who spoke this way could be trusted to protect and serve the public

A George police officer has sparked debate online after a video emerged showing him making remarks that many found deeply troubling. His conduct raised questions about his fitness to serve in uniform.

A police officer in George got in trouble for his description of voters in a video. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared by Cape Argus on Facebook on 6 November, appears to have been filmed inside a police station or municipal office. Brick walls, bulletin boards with official notices, a filing cabinet, and safety signage are all visible in the background. The officer speaks directly to someone off-camera in a conversational, interview-style format, addressing what he describes as his work duties, including "dealing with baboons" in an area near Roosdink, using the term to refer to voters.

The video by Cape Argus quickly drew mixed reactions. Some viewers defended the officer, arguing his comments fell within the bounds of free speech. Others were alarmed, questioning how someone in his position could be trusted to uphold the law impartially. Watch the footage that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi reacts to SAPS controversy

South Africans took to the comments section to share their views:

Skiyo Glen Fisher asked:

"So how will he protect and serve?"

Street Hawk wrote:

"Freedom of speech doesn't guarantee freedom after speaking."

Winston said:

"Not racist but an honest statement, maybe."

Lance Bagunanan argued:

"Freedom of speech. It's not hate speech."

Cde Khetha Mlaba noted:

"My only problem is that I do not even understand what the officer is saying."

Andani Ligege pointed out:

"If it is Malema, it's called hate speech."

Marius Barnard added:

"The uniform is incomplete, there is one pallet. Where is the other pallet? And then I didn't know that sunglasses are part of the uniforms."

Other Briefly News stories about police conduct

A heated confrontation outside a metro police station gained viral traction after TikTok user @maxaba350 posted a video venting her frustration over an officer flatly refusing to certify her documents.

Chaotic footage captured from across an urban street went viral on TikTok after showing a uniformed SAPS officer sprinting away from an advancing crowd that reportedly hurled rocks and projectiles in his direction.

A viral TikTok video sparked national outrage after capturing a young South African man confronting two uniformed SAPS officers seated inside a marked patrol van, alleging they confiscated R4,000 from a vulnerable domestic worker.

Source: Briefly News