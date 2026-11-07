Carte Blanche secured an exclusive interview with Sidney Hill, the Pinetown father at the centre of one of South Africa's most viral videos

Hill spoke about how the terrifying incident forced his children to witness him fight back against attackers

The interview is set to air on M-Net as the Firearms Control Amendment Bill debate heats up across the country

A Pinetown father who became the face of one of South Africa's most talked-about self-defence moments is set to tell his story on national television. Carte Blanche announced on 6 November that it had secured a sit-down interview with Sidney Hill, the man seen in a widely shared video defending himself and his family against an attack.

Sidney Hill spoke to 'Carte Blanche' about protecting his family from hijackers. Image: Ianmcdonnell

Source: Facebook

The Facebook clip teased what many South Africans had been waiting for: Hill's account of events in his own words, from inside the car where it all unfolded. He explained:

"Circumstances made me do that. Circumstances made my kids view that. And that's the hardest thing about it all."

The footage of the incident had already spread rapidly across social media, sparking a nationwide conversation about self-defence, firearms legislation, and what it means to protect your family. The Carte Blanche interview, scheduled to air that Sunday at 7 pm exclusively on M-Net, promised to give audiences the full picture behind the viral clip. Watch the Carte Blanche promo featuring Sidney Hill:

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Mzansi labels Sidney Hill a hero

For many who had already seen the original footage, the promo landed hard. Hill's words made clear that the ordeal was not just a physical confrontation. His children were forced to witness it, and that weight clearly stayed with him.

The interview comes at a particularly charged moment, with the Firearms Control Amendment Bill under public debate. The proposed legislation seeks to remove self-defence as a valid reason to hold a firearm licence, a point that many viewers were quick to raise in response to the Carte Blanche announcement. South Africans flooded the comments:

Lelane Souverijn wrote:

"Sad it's only on M-Net; that means only a few can actually see what is happening in our country."

Krystella Topham added:

"Make self-defence a valid reason to have a licence."

Sean Squier commented:

"I hope you will also interview those who are pushing the Firearms Control Amendment Bill, which seeks to take away the right to license a firearm for self-defence. If that law had been in force when this incident happened, he and his family would have been at the mercy of the attackers. Make it make sense."

Pitout Edwards Jamz Jacqueline said:

"He protected his family like a legend."

David Paul Bramley wrote:

"Pinetown Hero. Tons of respect."

Tamarisk Buys added:

"In the world, all over, people are talking about how brave he was, a hero."

Other Briefly News stories about Pinetown hijacking

Following the viral, harrowing ambush in Pinetown where a single father and security professional Sidney Hill was injured while shielding his children and fighting off armed attackers, South Africans launched a massive crowdfunding drive on BackaBuddy to support the family.

Sidney Hill spoke out publicly for the first time about the aftermath of the harrowing 9 October 2026 shootout on Lea Place in Pinetown, where he was ambushed by armed assailants with his children inside the vehicle.

Security professional Sidney Hill, dubbed South Africa's "own John Wick" after surviving a violent gunfight to protect his children outside his Pinetown home, shared life-saving preventative tips ahead of the high-risk festive season.

Source: Briefly News