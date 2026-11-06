A video of a young boy from Benin, West Africa, went viral after his rare luminescent blue eyes captivated viewers worldwide

The boy was filmed sitting calmly among relatives in traditional fabric, with his piercing light irises drawing hundreds of thousands of reactions

People across the globe flooded the comments expressing awe, with many saying his soulful gaze stirred deep emotions they could not explain

A short video of a young boy in Benin captured hearts worldwide thanks to his extraordinary features. Image: yoh4nn / @nwe

Source: Getty Images

A young boy from Benin, West Africa, has become an unlikely internet sensation. A short video clip posted on 3 June 2022 by Instagram user @nwe captured the child sitting quietly among family members, dressed in traditional patterned fabric. What made viewers stop scrolling was his eyes.

The boy's irises are a rare, luminescent blue. Set against his dark complexion, the contrast is striking and undeniably beautiful. In the footage, he glances thoughtfully around before turning gently towards the camera with a soft smile, prompted by someone nearby. It is a simple, unhurried moment that has resonated with thousands of people across the globe.

A gaze that stopped the internet

The comments section filled quickly with people struggling to put words to what they were feeling. Many described the child as breathtaking and regal, calling him a little prince. Others admitted that something about his distant, soulful gaze stirred a deep and unexpected emotion in them. Blue and light-coloured eyes are not exclusive to any one group of people, and some commenters were quick to point this out. The genetics behind eye colour are complex, and rare variations occur across all ethnicities and regions of the world.

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Watch the video of the Benin boy whose blue eyes captivated the internet in the Instagram reel here.

Many viewers praised the child's breathtaking natural beauty. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

What global viewers said

The clip drew a wide range of heartfelt reactions from people around the world:

@4everglad said:

"Looking at him makes me feel sad. Don't know why. He's definitely beautiful."

@trendyfoxy shared:

"Such a beautiful child 😍."

@zosangi6 added:

"Amazing 😮! Such beautiful eyes 😍. He is so cute ❤️."

@nory_norbert noted:

"OMG, so gorgeous 🥰."

@marciaferreira7486 wrote:

"Perfeito (Perfect)💝."

@priscillalharp commented:

"It's not unusual for black people to have blue or other light colored eyes. My maternal grandfather and his brothers had green, hazel and blue eyes among them. People need to stop making up stories that suit them. It's ok to say you don't know."

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Source: Briefly News