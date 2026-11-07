The DA emerged as a frontrunner in Johannesburg's 2026 local government elections, with Helen Zille tipped for the city's mayoral chain

Zille's husband is UCT-educated sociologist Professor Johann Maree, whom she married in 1982, while her two sons have built careers in education and digital media

Her family background traces back to German Jewish parents who fled persecution and settled in South Africa during World War II

Helen Zille and her family on the left and Helen giving a thumbs up for the camera after voting. Images: HelenZille/Facebook and PaulFZMaree/X

Source: UGC

Helen Zille has found herself at the centre of South Africa's political conversation following the 2026 local government elections, with the Democratic Alliance emerging as a frontrunner in Johannesburg and Zille widely tipped as a leading mayoral candidate. As coalition talks and seat allocations play out, public interest has turned toward the family that has stood behind one of the country's most prominent political figures.

The man at her side

Zille has been married to Professor Johann Maree since 1982. A sociologist who holds a PhD from the University of Cape Town, Maree has been a steady presence through his wife's journey from anti-apartheid investigative journalism to the heights of national politics.

Sons who carved their own paths

The couple have two sons, each of whom has built a distinct career. Paul Maree, the eldest, works as a mathematics educator and founded Paper Video, an educational technology non-profit that provides instructional resources to South African learners. He is also a musician with Cape Town band Beams and married Gretl Visser in 2014. It was Paul who gave his mother the now-famous nickname "GodZille," a playful reference to her reportedly strict parenting.

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Younger son Thomas Maree took a different route, building a career in digital marketing. He has worked on creative and commercial campaigns for major media players including Showmax and CNBC Africa. Those who know the family often remark on his strong facial resemblance to his mother.

Zille is a grandmother to Paul and Gretl's children, Mila and Francois. Beyond her biological grandchildren, she has also taken in and raised foster grandchildren from her former domestic worker, running what amounts to a busy, multi-generational household.

Roots in wartime Europe

The values that shaped Zille stretch back further than her Johannesburg upbringing. Her parents, Wolfgang and Mila Zille, were German Jews who fled persecution separately before eventually settling in South Africa during the Second World War.

Zille grew up in Johannesburg alongside a younger sister, attending St Mary's School in Waverley before going on to study at the University of the Witwatersrand. It was there that she began carving out the path that would take her from political journalism and civil activism to the corridors of municipal and national power.

Whether or not she ultimately takes the mayoral chain in Johannesburg, the family network behind her offers a window into the personal story of a woman who has remained one of South Africa's most debated political figures for decades.

More on Helen Zille and the 2026 Joburg elections

Briefly News recently reported on Jub Jub’s warning to voters that Zille and the DA will price Black people out of Joburg, pointing to Cape Town and Tshwane as examples.

recently reported on Jub Jub’s warning to voters that Zille and the DA will price Black people out of Joburg, pointing to Cape Town and Tshwane as examples. Zille said she was confident the DA will win Johannesburg as votes were counted, with the party holding a lead of nearly 40% early on.

The DA mayoral candidate also reflected on her “fun” campaign as the party made strong gains, though her viral social media stunts drew both attention and backlash.

Source: Briefly News