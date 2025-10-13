Ousmane Dembélé's wife, Rima Edbouche, is a former TikTok influencer who influenced his football career and personal life, ultimately contributing to his Ballon d'Or win. The couple exchanged their vows in December 2021 before welcoming their daughter in September 2022.

Ousmane on September 26, 2022 (L). Dembélé, his wife, Rima Edbouche, and their daughter on June 5, 2025 (R). Photo: @Ousmane Dembélé on Facebook (modified by author)

Rima Edbouche's profile summary

Full name Rima Edbouche Gender Female Date of birth 1999 Age 25/26 (as of 2025) Current residence Paris, France Nationality Moroccan Father Brahim Edbouche Mother Fatima Bouzidane Relationship status Married Husband Ousmane Dembélé Children One Profession Social media influencer Famous as Ousmane Dembélé's wife Social media Instagram

A look at Ousmane Dembélé's wife and nationality

Ousmane Dembélé's wife, Rima Edbouche, is a Moroccan influencer and entrepreneur. Rima, aged 26 years old as of 2025, was born in 1999 to Moroccan parents, Brahim Edbouche and Fatima Bouzidane.

Several sources report Rima as a Moroccan national with ties to Douar Aghbalou, a town in southwestern Morocco. Other sources claim she was born in Castelfranco Veneto, Treviso, Italy, but she spent her childhood in France.

Ousmane Dembélé and his wife, Rima Edbouche, on May 27, 2025. Photo: @WinningG0al on Facebook (modified by author)

What is the religion of Dembélé's wife?

Rima Edbouche's religion is Islamic, and their marriage followed traditional Islamic customs. She also has established a substantial following within the Muslim fashion community with her fashion brand, Razalae.

Exploring Ousmane Dembélé and Rima Edbouche's marriage and children

The duo first met in Rennes in the early 2010s, and have been in a private relationship. They held a private traditional Moroccan wedding ceremony in December 2021. Only a few of Dembélé's friends and teammates attended.

The celebrity couple has a daughter born on September 16, 2022, in Barcelona. They have shielded her from public scrutiny, including keeping her name private.

Impact of Ousmane Dembélé's marriage and fatherhood on his career

Marriage and fatherhood have marked a turning point for Ousmane Dembélé. They have helped him settle down and improve his focus, ultimately contributing to his Ballon d'Or win.

Previously, Dembélé was known for disciplinary issues and was frequently fined while playing for Barcelona. During a September 12, 2025, interview with Onze Mondial, Ousmane discussed how his family life has impacted him. He said,

It’s not the same thing (smiles). You have a lot more responsibilities. It’s changing a little, but I’ve always been the same as I was when we first met in Barcelona in 2018. I already explained it to you then: I like to stay at home, quiet with my family and loved ones. In that respect, nothing has changed. But it’s true that becoming a father is a new role, and I like it.

Ousmane on November 13, 2023 (L). Dembélé, his wife, Rima Edbouche, and their daughter, on September 24, 2025 (R). Photo: @Ousmane Dembélé on Facebook (modified by author)

About Rima Ousmane's occupation

Rima Edbouche is a renowned influencer and entrepreneur, known for her focus on modest fashion and Islamic lifestyle. Before her marriage to the French Forward, Rima was active on social media, often sharing fashion content.

However, Rima Edbouche reportedly deactivated her TikTok account, following PSG's defeat by Chelsea at the World Club Cup Championship, in July 2025. The account boasted over 300,000 followers and 3.3 million likes. She also deleted some of the photos on Instagram.

Is Rima Edbouche's face public?

Rima Edbouche is known for maintaining a private life and rarely makes public appearances. Despite several leaked photos and videos, her face is not widely publicised.

Exploring Ousmane Dembélé's career

Ousmane Dembélé's football career began at the youth academies of Madeleine Évreux and Évreux. He later joined Rennes' youth system in 2010, quickly earning a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he impressed.

Ousmane on September 23, 2025 (L). Dembélé and his wife, Rima Edbouche, on August 15, 2025 (R). Photo: @Ousmane Dembélé, Snr Perez GH on Facebook (modified by author)

FC Barcelona

In August 2017, Dembélé transferred to FC Barcelona, and a series of injuries marred his time at the club. However, he went on to win three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups with the club.

Paris Saint-Germain

In 2023, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he experienced a career resurgence. During the 2024-25 season, he contributed 33 goals and 15 assists, helping PSG secure the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League. His performances earned him multiple individual awards, culminating in his win of the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Internationally, Dembélé debuted for France in 2016 and was a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad. He also featured in UEFA Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup, where France finished runners-up, and Euro 2024.

Ousmane Dembélé's age and early life

Ousmane, full name Masour Ousmane Dembélé (age 28 as of 2025), was born in Vernon, Normandy, France, on May 15, 1997. He is the eldest among four children of West African immigrant parents.

His mother, Fatimata Dembélé, is of Mauritanian and Senegalese descent, while his father, Ousmane Dembélé Sr., is of Malian descent. His father played soccer at the amateur level, while his uncle also played professionally in France.

Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match at Stadium de Toulouse on August 30, 2025 in Toulouse, France. Photo by Catherine Steenkeste (modified by author)

Trivia

Ousmane Dembélé's family resides in Paris, where he plays football for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane was part of the France squad for two UEFA European Championships.

He won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2025.

Final word

Ousmane Dembélé's wife, Rima Edbouche, has been a transformative force behind his sensational rise. Her unwavering support shaped his journey to the Ballon d'Or victory. Despite her marriage to the footballer and her former influencer status, she maintains a low profile about her life.

