Stefanie Ladewig is a German‑Cameroonian model and social media influencer, popularly known as Victor Osimhen's wife. Although they are not legally married, Stefanie and the Nigerian professional football player have been together since 2018, and they share a daughter.

The Turkey-based Nigerian football player met his girlfriend while playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, where she worked as a cheerleader.

in the Bundesliga, where she worked as a cheerleader. Stefanie and Osimhen share a two-year-old daughter, Hailey True , born in 2022.

, born in 2022. Victor and his girlfriend live in Turkey, where Victor Osimhen plays for Galatasaray.

Stefanie Ladewig's profile summary

Full name Stefanie Kim Ladewig Gender Female Date of birth September 13, 2000 Age 24 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Berlin, Germany Current residence Turkey Nationality German Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 0 inches Weight 52 kg (approx) Mother Sarah Agbortabi Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Victor Osimhen Child Hailey True Profession Model and social media influencer

A look at Victor Osimhen's wife and relationship history

Victor Osimhen is unmarried and has never been married. However, he is in a long-term relationship with Stefanie Kim Ladewig, a German-Cameroonian model and social media personality.

Although not legally married, Stefanie is widely recognised as Osimhen's partner and is frequently seen supporting him at football matches. The celebrity couple has been together since 2018 and shares a daughter named Hailey True.

Exploring Stefanie Kim Ladewig's biography and early life

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, 24 years old (as of July 2025), was born in Berlin, Germany, on September 13, 2000. She is of German nationality and has a mixed ethnic background.

Ladewig's father is German, and her mother, Sarah Agbortabi, is Cameroonian and hails from Kumba in the Southwest Region of Cameroon. Stefanie resides in Turkey, where Victor Osimhen plays for Galatasaray.

What does Stefanie Ladewig do?

Stefanie Ladewig is a German model and social media influencer of German-Cameroonian descent. She initially gained public attention through her relationship with Nigeria's top footballer, Victor Osimhen. They met when Victor was playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and she was working as a cheerleader.

Stefanie Ladewig has built a successful career as a model and influencer, collaborating with various beauty, lifestyle, and fashion brands. She also works as a sales distributor for the Italian luxury fragrance brand Chogan.

Does Victor Osimhen have kids?

Victor Osimhen has one child, a daughter, Hailey True, born in October 2022. The soccer player prefers to raise the child away from public scrutiny.

Although he often shares photos of her on social media, he blurs her face to protect her privacy. In a 2022 interview with II Mattino, Victor candidly spoke about his daughter, revealing her name. He said,

Her name is Hailey. I always want her close to me, because this is the memory I too always have of my father: him by my side. All the time.

Additionally, the mother of Osimhen's baby, Stefanie Ladewig, took to Instagram on October 6, 2024, to celebrate her daughter's second birthday. She captioned,

Happy 2nd Birthday to my Princess Hailey! Two years ago, you entered our world and filled it with your pure love .

Trivia

Stefanie's mother passed on in 2018.

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend is an avid traveller, evidenced by her Instagram timeline, and she has a pet dog named Milo.

She is multilingual, speaking English, German, and Italian.

Stefanie is always present at most of her boyfriend's matches.

Wrapping up

Although no one holds the title of Victor Osimhen's wife, the Nigerian striker is in a long-term relationship with Stefanie Kim. The duo resides in Turkey, where the player plays for Galatasaray. They also have a daughter, Hailey True, born in late 2022.

