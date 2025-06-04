Who is Gabriela Berlingeri? Bad Bunny's longtime love and muse

Gabriela Berlingeri is a jewellery designer. While she may not be as globally recognised as her former partner, Bad Bunny, her influence on his personal life and music is undeniable. What made Gabriela's relationship with the Puerto Rican superstar stand out?

Key takeaways

Gabriela Berlingeri is a professional jewellery designer and a model .

. She was in a high-profile relationship with Bad Bunny.

Gabriela and Bad Bunny quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profile summary

Full name Gabriela Berlingeri Gender Female Date of birth 29 December 1993 Age 31 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single University Universidad del Sagrado Corazón Profession Jewellery designer, model Social media Instagram

Berlingeri was once Bad Bunny’s girlfriend

Gabriela Berlingeri is an entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. She has modelled for boutiques and appeared in several of Bad Bunny’s music-related projects.

Berlingeri first gained widespread public attention in 2020, when news of her relationship with Bad Bunny broke. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Bunny opened up about his love life and said:

Yeah, I feel love.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri began their relationship in 2017

Gabriela Berlingeri began dating the rapper in 2017. In a May 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny revealed they met in Puerto Rico after a Zion and Lennox concert. In his words:

I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking, and from there, we continued to see each other. I am happy with her...[People] don’t know that she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri were first seen in public together in February 2020 at a Miami Heat basketball game. They made their first official red carpet appearance in September 2021 at the Premios Billboard de la Música Latina.

In August 2020, Gabriela wore a ring in a video Bunny recorded, sparking marriage rumours. He denied it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Berlingeri was later featured in music videos, including his 2022 song El Apagón, and on Bad Bunny's social media pages.

What happened between Bad Bunny and Gabriela?

The couple reportedly split sometime between 2022 and 2023, but they remained friends. In August 2022, before rumours of Bad Bunny and Gabriela’s breakup circulated online, the Puerto Rican singer was spotted kissing another woman at a nightclub.

In January 2023, he attended Berlingeri's birthday party, which suggested they could still be friends. The same year, Benito clarified he and Gabriela are still close. During an Instagram Live session, as Harper's Bazaar shared, he said:

You all don’t know the whole story. Gabriela and I are best friends. If she wants to date someone tomorrow, she can, and if I want to date someone, I can too. People love to talk, and it just makes me laugh.

Did Bad Bunny and Gabriela have an open relationship?

Speculation about an open relationship between Berlingeri and Bad Bunny arose following his comments during his Instagram live session. But neither of them has addressed the speculation.

Is Bad Bunny's album about Gabriela?

The album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (DtMF) does not mention Bad Bunny’s ex by name, though fans believe the album cover has a deeper, more personal meaning. Some fans think it might be a subtle tribute to Gabriela Berlingeri.

Who is Bad Bunny dating now?

There are rumours that Gabriela Berlingeri’s ex-boyfriend is in an on-and-off relationship with Kendall Jenner, a star from the Kardashian family. Harper's Bazaar said they were seen in an affectionate scene at a private club in Los Angeles.

In late February 2023, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted dining with friends, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). They also met at the Met Gala after-party in 2024.

A post on Cosmopolitan suggests they broke up officially in September 2024. But as the Daily Mail shared, Kendall ran into Bunny at the Met Gala on 5 May 2025 and enjoyed a moment together. The two also reportedly stayed at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, though in separate rooms.

Gabriela Berlingeri's life beyond her relationship with Bad Bunny

Berlingeri started her jewellery brand, Diciembre Veintinueve, meaning December 29, in 2020. The pieces she sells are handmade in her home country of Puerto Rico. The collection includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. In an interview with Into The Glass in 2024, she shared how she started:

I’ve always wanted to have my own brand, but I thought I would start with swimsuits since I grew up in Puerto Rico and so much of my life is spent on the beach, then I started working with a local jewellery company and learned how to create my designs.

The entrepreneur is also an Instagram star, boasting over 2.4 million followers on her page.

Gabriela Berlingeri is a Puerto Rican model, jewellery designer, and influencer. Beyond her public relationship with Bad Bunny, she has carved out her identity through her brand and creative contributions to the arts.

