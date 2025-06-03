Wyndham Clark's girlfriend: Meet Alicia Bogdanski, his secret weapon on tour

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski, made their relationship official in 2023 after she sealed his U.S. Open win with a kiss. While speaking with Golf Digest, the former cheerleader revealed how she keeps the golfer focused and grounded during his matches, saying:

Whenever I notice he is overthinking something, I pull him to the side and make him see things in perspective.

Wyndham Clark at the Augusta National Golf Club in 2024 (L). The golfer and Alicia Bogdanski at the Pebble Beach Golf Links (R). Photo: David Cannon, Orlando Ramirez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Alicia Bogdanski and Wyndham Clark have been together for over three years .

. Bogdanski has graced several tournaments in support of Clark.

Wyndham Clark's profile summary

Full name Wyndham Clark Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 1993 Age 31 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Oregon Height 6' (183 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Alicia Bogdanski Parents Randall and Lise Thenevet Clark Profession Golfer Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend is a native of Tempe, Arizona

Alicia Bogdanski graduated from Arizona State University in 2012 with a degree in psychology. During an August 2010 interview with Sports Illustrated, she shared that the institution was her dream school.

My grandfather, parents and sister are all ASU alumni!

Alicia Bogdanski and Wyndham Clark during the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Original

Alicia hard-launched her man after dating for about two years

As revealed to Golf Digest, Clark and Bogdanski were introduced to each other by their mutual friends at the end of 2021. However, they kept their relationship private until 2023. Before Alicia, Wyndham was romantically linked to Julia Kemmling, a former student at Quinnipiac University.

Alicia Bogdanski is supportive of her boyfriend's golfing career

Alicia was present when Wyndham won his first major, the 2023 U.S. Open, in a one-stroke victory on the 18th hole green in the final round against Rory McIlroy. The sportsman spoke about the achievement in a June 2023 interview with People, stating:

Reality hit me once the golf ball went in; all my hard work had finally paid off. A moment I had dreamt of for so long was unfolding before me.

In February 2024, the couple posed with the trophy after Clark won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The same year, she was his plus-one to the Presidents Cup Gala in Montreal, Canada.

Golfer Wyndham Clark and his girlfriend Alicia Bogdanski at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024. Photo: Chris Condon

Source: Getty Images

Golf is not the only sport Clark and Bogdanski enjoy watching. In March 2024, the pair attended a Colorado Avalanche hockey game with their friends. On the 26th, the sportsman took to Instagram to post photos from the event alongside the caption:

It was amazing to witness my two favourite hometown teams, the Colorado Avalanche and the Nuggets, get huge wins. I cannot wait to cheer them both on in the playoffs!

Clark and Alicia are avid travellers

In December 2023, Alicia accompanied Wyndham's family to Cabo, Mexico, for Christmas celebrations. The golfer posted photos of the vacation on his Instagram, including one of Bogdanski enjoying a meal with the family. He wrote:

A Cabo Christmas.

Wyndham Clark and Alicia Bogdanski (L). The sportsman's family (R). Photo: @wyndhamclark (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Alicia starred in a TV documentary series

Alicia appeared in Season 3 of Netflix's Full Swing, where she watched Clark compete for a spot on the 2024 US Olympic golf team during the Masters in Georgia and the Players Championships in Florida.

This is something Clark has dreamt about for a long time.

Eventually, he earned his ticket to Paris alongside fellow golfers Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend was Sports Illustrated's Cheerleader of the Week

Alicia was a cheerleader at ASU. She was selected for the Fall 2010 Arizona State Student Insider Cover Model. In August 2010, Sports Illustrated listed her as Cheerleader of the Week.

Alicia's boyfriend has an illustrious sporting career

While at Valor Christian High School, Wyndham Clark won the Colorado state golf championship. In 2016, he participated in the Pac-12 conference championship and was named GolfWeek Player of the Year. Wyndham later qualified for the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season.

His May 2023 win at the Wells Fargo Championship marked his first PGA Tour. The same year, Clark earned $3.6 million for his win at the U.S. Open. He also participated in the Ryder Cup. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wyndham has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

FAQs

Clark and Bogdanski are considered a power couple in the golfing world. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:

Is Wyndham Clark married?

The professional golfer does not have a wife. His girlfriend is Alicia Bogdanski and they have been dating since 2021. Neither Wyndham nor Alicia has children at the time of writing.

Athlete Wyndham Clark during the 2023 U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Wyndham Clark's mother?

Clark's mother, Lise Thenevet, passed away due to breast cancer at 55 in 2013. He was 19 and a student at Oklahoma State University at the time.

Does Wyndham Clark have a relationship with his father?

Wyndham's father, Randall, is an ex-professional tennis player. The golfer credits him with instilling the qualities needed to succeed.

Despite Wyndham Clark's girlfriend's preference for a private lifestyle, she often graces his tournaments to cheer him on.

READ ALSO: Who is Scottie Scheffler’s wife? Meet Meredith Scudder, his lifelong love

As Briefly.co.za published, Scottie Scheffler is a big name in professional golf. But behind him is a woman (Meredith Scudder) who stood by him long before becoming professional. After four years of long‑distance love, while attending separate colleges, the duo finally tied the knot in 2020.

Meredith and Scheffler have a son named Bennett, born on 8 May 2024. The couple welcomed their first child shortly after Scottie's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier that year.

Source: Briefly News