Who is Scottie Scheffler’s wife? Meet Meredith Scudder, his lifelong love

Behind every successful man is a supportive woman, and Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, is no exception. She has stood by him long before he turned professional. After four years of long‑distance love while attending separate colleges, the couple finally tied the knot in 2020.

To my lovely wife, Meredith. I love you, sweetheart. I'm excited to get home. I miss you.

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (L). Scottie Scheffler and his wife at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course (R). Photo: Sam Greenwood, Ben Jared (modified by author)

Meredith Scudder's profile summary

Real name Meredith Scudder Date of birth 12 May 1996 Age 28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Mark Scudder Mother Michelle Scudder Siblings Andrew and Stephanie Marital status Married Husband Scottie Scheffler Children Bennett School Providence Christian School, Highland Park High School University Texas A&M University Profession Community advocate

A closer look at Scottie Scheffler’s wife’s age and early life

Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, was born on 12 May 1996 in Texas, United States, making her 28 years old as of April 2025. Her parents are Michelle and Mark Scudder, a former certified public accountant and an attorney specialising in business and commercial disputes.

The celebrity wife grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Andrew, a real estate agent, and a sister named Stephanie.

Five fast facts about Meredith Scudder. Photo: @scottie.scheffler on Instagram (modified by author)

What college did Meredith Scudder go to?

Meredith Scudder completed her primary education at Providence Christian School and later attended Highland Park High School in Texas. In 2014, she joined Texas A&M University and graduated with a communication major and a business minor in 2018.

What does Meredith Scudder do?

Besides being known as the supportive wife of Scottie Scheffler, Meredith Scudder has also made her mark in philanthropy and business. She serves as the Director of Curating Opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a Christian nonprofit organisation based in Dallas, Texas.

In a 2020 interview with Veritex Community Bank for Essential Golf, Meredith spoke about her role at the organisation, stating:

I love being part of an organisation that is showing kids their gifting and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be.

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder at TPC Scottsdale on 12 February 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Steph Chambers

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the co-founder and vice-president of With Purpose: College Station, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals affected by cancer at a young age. She has also been involved in event planning and has served as an ambassador for Juice Plus, a nutrition-focused initiative.

As a college student, she interned with organisations, including Kanakuk Ministries, KIVU Gap Year, and Family Legacy. In 2017, she also took on the role of lead event planner at Eatology Ltd.

A love story: How did Scottie and Meredith meet?

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler met during their freshman year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. Although they initially became friends, their romance blossomed in their senior year. Despite attending rival colleges, they maintained a long-distance relationship throughout their college years.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on 17 March 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Ben Jared

During an interview with Golf Digest, Meredith Scheffler reflected on her first impressions of Scottie back in high school. She said:

At the beginning of high school, I always thought he had a super humble ambience about him, that he was just a down-to-earth guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously. Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.

In 2020, Scottie proposed to Meredith during a hike at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texas. On 4 December 2020, the couple tied the knot in a Winter Wonderland-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas.

According to The Sun, ahead of their wedding, Scudder posted on her private Instagram:

YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with, can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!! Blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness to us. [LET’S] DO THIS!!

Do Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler have kids?

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith with their son Bennett at East Lake Golf Club on 1 September 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Meredith and Scheffler have a son named Bennett, who was born on 8 May 2024. The couple welcomed their first child shortly after Scottie's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier that year. Scottie shared the news on Instagram with a photo of himself holding the newborn, writing:

Welcome to the world, little one. Your mom & dad love you so much,

Scottie Scheffler’s baby has already been spotted alongside him at golf tournaments. Bennett joined his parents on the green in September 2024 when Scheffler celebrated his win at the 2024 FedExCup.

FAQs

How old is Scottie Scheffler? The American professional golfer is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 June 1996 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States.

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scudder at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on 27 September 2023. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli

How long have Meredith and Scottie been together? The couple have been married for more than 4 years as of April 2025.

Is Scottie Scheffler's wife having a baby? The American golfer's wife is no longer expecting, as their baby was born in May 2024.

What is on Scottie Scheffler's baby's ear? It is an EarWell, a soft, flexible ear covering that is used to correct ear deformities in infants.

Why was Scottie Scheffler's wife not at the Masters? She missed the 2024 Masters as she was awaiting the birth of their first child, Bennett.

Where do Scottie and Meredith Scheffler live? They currently reside in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, has long been his big supporter and source of inspiration on the golf course. She is a multifaceted professional with a strong commitment to community service and nonprofit work.

