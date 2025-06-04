Who is Domino Santantonio? The story of a TikTok drumming sensation
In 2020, Domino Santantonio's drum cover of Shakira's Hips Don't Lie went viral on TikTok. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, she was reluctant to post her drumming videos online. Then, following Roxane Bruneau's advice, the creative took a leap of faith.
I decided to be myself and show the world what I could do.
Domino Santantonio's profile summary
|Full name
|Domino Santantonio
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 September 1992
|Age
|32 years old (As of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'5" (165 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Mathieu Brisset (Rumoured)
|Profession
|Drummer
|Social media
|InstagramYouTubeTikTok
Domino Santantonio is a Montreal native
Santantonio (32 as of May 2025) was born on 2 September 1992 in Montreal, the largest city in Canada. In 2021, she took to Instagram to appreciate her followers for sharing in her special day, saying:
Thank you all for the warm birthday wishes. I am so touched by your heartfelt messages and kind words. I love you guys!
Domino reportedly attended Collège Lionel-Groulx and Université de Montréal, where she studied music.
Her parents have been married for over four decades
Domino's parents, Louis Santantonio and Racine Gravel, are both musicians. In addition, the latter has been making contemporary art jewellery for over a decade and is the creator of brand Racine Art Design.
In August 2019, the drummer took to Instagram to celebrate her parents' 40th anniversary via a post that read:
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for showing me that true love exists. I am privileged to have you both in my life. Enjoy your special day, my partners in crime.
TikTok was Domino Santantonio’s game changer
According to the Modern Drummer magazine, Santantonio began professionally playing drums at 16. Although she enjoys playing other musical genres, her forte is pop-rock.
The drummer began touring with Canadian artist Roxane Bruneau and started doing studio sessions as a demo musician.
When Bruneau suggested that Domino try uploading her drumming videos on TikTok, she was sceptical. She was convinced the platform would be flooded with dog and cat videos.
However, when the global pandemic hit and Santantonio had much free time, she decided to venture into the dynamic digital space.
On 3 March 2020, the drummer posted her most popular video on the platform to date: a cover of Shakira's song that has amassed over 14 million views. On 1 January 2021, she reflected on the year that had passed via an Instagram post that read:
Although the past year was challenging in so many ways, it was the year that I had a significant career breakthrough. I still cannot believe the highs I hit in 2020, thanks to the unwavering support of my fans. Grateful is an understatement.
The Canadian drummer has 516k Instagram followers and 243k subscribers on YouTube as of 22 May 2025.
Domino Santantonio's brand deals: How she leveraged her online popularity
Thanks to her growing popularity, Domino has bagged several lucrative partnerships. In April 2021, she announced her deal with Swiss musical instrument manufacturing company Paiste on Instagram, stating:
I am officially part of the Paiste Cymbals family! Being part of this fantastic team that warmly welcomed me is an honour.
Santantonio has collaborated with renowned music companies Vic Firth, Thomann, Drumeo, Beyerdynamic, and GEWA Music. She has been the drummer for The Refuge show, the SOCAN Gala, The Recording Studio and the ARTIS Gala.
She is reportedly off the market
Domino has purportedly been in a romantic relationship with Canadian guitarist Mathieu Brisset since 2018.
The music producer and songwriter is a member of Roxane Bruneau's band. On 15 February 2021, Santantonio celebrated her lover on Valentine's Day with an Instagram post that she captioned:
Happy Love Day. Thank you for being my best friend and life partner. I cherish you!
FAQs
Santantonio was nominated for Pop Drummer of the Year during the 2021 Drumeo Awards. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
Why is Domino's Santantonio famous?
Domino is widely recognised for her upbeat pop drum covers of songs by artists such as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 and Billie Eilish.
Is Domino's Santantonio married?
The drummer does not have a husband. However, she has allegedly been dating Mathieu Brisset for over five years.
Domino Santantonio gained notoriety for her drum covers of some famous hit songs in 2020. However, her unique talent has kept her relevant in the competitive and ever-evolving music industry.
