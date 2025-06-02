Meet Jasmine Paolini's parents: All about Ugo and Jacqueline
Jasmine Paolini’s remarkable journey in tennis is built not just on talent but also on love, hard work, and the constant support of her parents, Ugo and Jacqueline. She once said about her parents:
My mom became famous at Wimbledon. She’s a meme I think. I just want to say to her and also to my father...that I love them... One kiss for them.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who are Jasmine Paolini’s parents?
- Exploring Jasmine Paolini's family
- How much money has Jasmine Paolini made?
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Jasmine Paolini is a professional tennis player.
- She has a diverse cultural background, with roots that blend various ethnicities.
- Her parents, Ugo and Jacqueline, have supported her since her tennis career began.
- Her estimated net worth is $4 million.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jasmine Paolini
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|4 January 1996
|Age
|29 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Tuscany village of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Central Italy
|Current residence
|Bagni di Lucca, Italy
|Nationality
|Italian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Ethnicity
|Italian-Ghanaian-Polish
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'4" (163 cm)
|Weight
|60 kg (132 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Jacqueline Gardiner Paolini
|Father
|Ugo Paolini
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Professional tennis player
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
Who are Jasmine Paolini’s parents?
Ugo Paolini and Jacqueline Gardiner are Jasmine Paolini's parents. They reportedly met at a bar in Tuscany, Italy, after Jasmine Paolini’s mother, Jacqueline, relocated to the country. Jacqueline had completed her education in Łódź, Poland, and worked at a local eatery in Tuscany.
After dating for a while, they married in the 1990s and started a family in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana. They have been together for over thirty years since their first meeting. A post on Vogue shows that Jasmine Paolini’s father played tennis at an amateur level. Based on an interview with Mediaset Infinity, Ugo once said:
I get more tired than Jasmine on the pitch.
Where are Jasmine Paolini's parents from?
Ugo is from Italy, while Jacqueline has a diverse background with roots in Poland, Denmark, and Ghana. Jasmine's maternal grandmother is Polish, and her maternal grandfather is Ghanaian but lives in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Jasmine Paolini’s multicultural background has influenced her career. Sharing during a press conference, as Forbes Africa reported, she said:
I’m proud to have different bloods in my body. I’m Italian, born in Italy, but my mom is Polish, and my grandfather is from Ghana. I think I’m fast because of Ghana.
Exploring Jasmine Paolini's family
The athlete's parents have another child, Jasmine Paolini's younger brother, William, born in 2000. Little information is available about him as he keeps a low profile.
Jasmine Paolini’s father inspired her sports interest
Known for his interest in sports, as WTA Tennis published, when Jasmine was five, her father encouraged her to try playing a game. She decided to give tennis a try since her uncle plays the game. She said:
I remember that my father and my mother told me, 'You have to choose one sport to do.' In Bagni di Lucca, there was a tennis court or swimming pool, and because my uncle was playing tennis, I decided to go to play. I enjoyed it a lot ever since I started it. I enjoyed being at the tennis club. We were like a big family, and I had friends there. It was nice.
Ugo has supported Jasmine's dream of becoming a professional tennis player. As published in The Sun, she dedicated a trophy she won in Les Franqueses del Vallès to him, expressing her gratitude for his constant support throughout her journey.
Her mother also has significantly influenced the athlete’s upbringing, fostering pride in her mixed heritage.
Jasmine Paolini ranks No. 4 in the WTA
Since starting her tennis career, Jasmine has recorded significant success. According to Tennis, she is world No. 4 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).
Between 2024 and 2025, she won four WTA 1000 doubles titles. In 2024, she won the Italian Open and China Open titles. In 2025, she won the Qatar Open and Italian Open titles.
During an interview with CNN in 2024, when she became the first Italian woman in history to reach a Wimbledon final, she said:
I was struggling a little bit at the beginning, I was just repeating to myself to fight for every ball and to try to improve a little bit on the court. But I’m so happy with this win, I think this match I will remember forever.
How many languages does Jasmine Paolini speak?
The professional tennis player speaks Italian, Polish and English. This is thanks to her mother, who taught her Polish when she was young.
How much money has Jasmine Paolini made?
According to Sportskeeda and EssentiallySports, the Italian athlete is worth $4 million. She made the most of this from tennis.
Frequently asked questions
- When was Jasmine Paolini born? The professional tennis player was born on 4 January 1996 in the Tuscany village of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Central Italy.
- Who is the coach of Jasmine Paolini? Renzo Furlan is her coach.
Jasmine Paolini’s parents are a testament to the power of unity and diversity within a family. They showed her how to embrace her identity, which has become a source of strength for the young athlete on and off the court.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com