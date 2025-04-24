Who is Alessandro Bedetti? Meet the star of The Tearsmith

Alessandro Bedetti is popularly known as Lionel in one of Netflix's most-watched romantic dramas, The Tearsmith. He is a young, upcoming Italian actor and TikToker. Bedetti was interested in acting as a child and is now fulfilling his dreams in the movie industry.

My only perspective is cinema as a job and as a pervading part of my life. I cannot imagine myself in any other field; cinema has been my passion since I was a kid, and I‘m sure I will be able to make my dreams come true.

Alessandro is a lip-sync content creator and TikTok personality with over 1.3 million followers as of April 2025.

and TikTok personality with over as of April 2025. He acted as Enzo in the 2025 movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy .

in the 2025 movie . In 2021, Alessandro Bedetti gave a TED Talk on Inside The Mind of a TikToker.

Profile summary

Full name Alessandro Bedetti Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 2002 Age 22 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6 feet (183 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Marital status Single School Scientific High School Nicolò Copernico Social media TikTok Instagram

Alessandro Bedetti's background information

The young actor was born in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. It was revealed that Alessandro Bedetti's father used to teach cinema at Bologna University. In an interview with Vanity Teen in February 2025, he said:

I grew up watching movies. My father used to teach cinema in Bologna’s University. He shared with me and my family his passion for the movies and vision and that is what I love about cinema, the mechanism behind what we see in the screens.

It appears the Bedettis are a close-knit family. During an interview with The Italian Rêve in July 2024, Alessandro mentioned:

It’s my home, where my parents, my sister, my brother, and my friends are. For a while, I was better off away, because I needed to work, but when you come home and find your mother and father you haven’t seen in a long time, whether you are on good or bad terms with them, it’s an unparalleled feeling.

What is Alessandro Bedetti known for?

He is best known as a fast-rising Italian actor and social media personality. One of his notable appearances is in the 2025 movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, where he played Enzo.

While appreciating the team, he shared two pictures on his Instagram page in February 2025 with the caption:

Thanks to Michael and all the cast for making me a part of this amazing film family.

As per his IMDb page, Alessandro Bedetti's movies and TV shows include the following:

Nos Movie/TV series Year Role 1 DOC - Nelle tue mani 2020 Roberto (1 episode) 2 Headshot 2023 Chris 3 Hai mai avuto paura? 2023 Tano 4 Those About to Die 2024 Hermes (10 episodes)

Alessandro Bedetti, the Bridget Jones actor, is also a successful TikToker with over 1.3 million followers on his page as of April 2025. He does lip-sync videos and posts content with his brother and friend.

In September 2021, the TikTok celebrity gave a TED Talk called Inside The Mind of a TikToker. He shared his experiences and insights on creating content for the TikTok platform. For him, TikTok was a platform to push his acting career. In his TED Talk in 2021, he said:

You know after the first 300,000 followers that fast became 1.4 million, the perception of what I wanted from TikTok really changed. You know, I started realising that what I was doing could help me realise my life dream of being an actor, and TikTok created a real world of opportunities for me.

Alessandro Bedetti is gradually becoming a voice in the movie industry. The youngster showcases his talent on different social platforms, which has earned him fans worldwide.

