Alabama Barker's age and bio: Key facts about Travis Barker’s daughter

Alabama Baker's age and other aspects of her life have always been under scrutiny as she has grown up in the spotlight. The teenager made her reality television debut as a newborn and has since lived in the shadows of her famous family.

Alabama attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2023 on September 16, 2023 (L) and Capitol Music Group BET Party at Casa Madera on June 22, 2023 (R). Photo: Paras Griffin/Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alabama Barker has always had her parents' support as she carved out her niche. Her close bond with her dad, Travis Barker, is noticeable. She has accompanied him to most of his tours since she was a toddler, alongside her older brother Landon, who is also establishing his roots in the music industry.

Alabama Barker's profile summary

Full name Alabama Luella Barker Date of birth December 24, 2005 Age 18 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Calabasas, California Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m/160 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel-blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker Siblings Landon Asher, De La Hoya Profession Social media influencer, singer Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Alabama Barker's age

The influencer is 18 years old as of 2024. Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, in California, United States.

Alabama Barker's height

Travis Barker's daughter is 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m/160 cm) tall, according to her IMDB profile. She has blue eyes with a hazel hue, while her natural hair colour is blonde.

Top 5 facts about Alabama Barker. Photo: Kevin Mazur on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Alabama Barker?

Alabama Barker is a celebrity daughter and social media influencer. She is the second child and only daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Model Shanna Moakler is Alabama Barker's mom. She won the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was the first runner-up at Miss USA in 1995. Shanna married Travis in 2004 and they divorced in 2008.

Alabama made her reality TV debut as a newborn baby on her family's MTV series Meet the Barkers (2005-2006). She appeared in the final episode of the series' second season.

The influencer is currently building an independent personal brand with a growing fanbase on social media. Her self-titled Instagram account has garnered over 2 million followers, and her TikTok has over 5 million followers as of November 2024.

Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mat Hayward (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why did Travis name his daughter Alabama?

Travis Barker named his daughter Alabama after Alabama Whitman, a character from his favourite movie, True Romance. The Quentin Tarantino romance-crime film was released in 1993.

Alabama Barker's siblings

The influencer has one full sibling and two half-siblings. Her older brother is singer Landon Barker (born in October 2003). Her older half-sister, model Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, was born in March 1999) during her mother's relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Alabama became a big sister when Travis welcomed a son with Kourtney Kardashian. Her younger half-brother, Rocky Thirteen, was born on November 1, 2023. She is also a step-sister to Kourtney's three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Alabama, Reign Disick, Kourtney, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya (L-R) attend the LA premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Alabama Barker is close to her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama has a close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who became her stepmom when she married Travis Barker in 2022. They are often seen spending quality time together and sharing moments on social media.

In April 2023, Alabama called Kourtney 'the best stepmom I could ask for' in an Instagram story while wishing her a happy 44th birthday. She was also the bridesmaid at her wedding.

Alabama Barker's boyfriend

Travis Barker's daughter has not been publicly linked to anyone in 2024. She briefly dated rapper David Reyes, popularly known as DD Osama, in early 2023.

In October 2023, Alabama was rumoured to be in a relationship with rapper Lil Darius after he shared a video of them. The clips were from the behind the scenes of Darius' music video for About Us.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Barker (L-R) attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

What is Alabama Barker's career?

Alabama has tried to follow in her father's musical footsteps. In October 2017, she released her debut single called Our House, which she co-wrote with Travis Barker, John Feldmann, and Rachel West.

Her second song, Heartbreaker, came out in 2018. She told ET in October 2017 that her dad is the one who influenced her to enter the music scene since she was a toddler.

He helped me learn about music a lot...Just watching him on tours always made me more confident and happy.

Apart from music, Alabama has other career plans. In a February 2023 Q&A YouTube video, she talked about her dream job, saying,

I want to have multiple businesses, and I want to be an entrepreneur in general. I definitely want my own makeup line and a TV show by chance...If the music industry calls my name, I am definitely down for that, too, because I have been doing music and playing instruments since I was about like five.

The teenager is currently using her growing social media influence to land endorsement deals. Some of her brand partnerships have been with companies like Pretty Little Thing, Ipsy, and the British fashion brand Public Desire.

Alabama Barker's net worth

The celebrity daughter is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to HotNewHipHop and Distractify. The teenager has lived a luxurious lifestyle since she was born, thanks to her family's showbiz success.

Alabama Barker attends the Pretty Little Things Miami Swim fashion show on July 15th, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Alabama Barker is quickly becoming a social media sensation. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;

How old is Alabama Barker?

The reality television star is 18 years old as of 2024. Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, in California.

Is Alabama Barker Travis Barker's real daughter?

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's real daughter. She was born during his marriage to model Shanna Moakler.

Is Travis Barker Alabama's real dad?

Travis Barker is Alabama's real dad. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to sons Landon and Rocky Thirteen and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick.

Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 NYFW Experience during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

At Alabama Barker's age as a young adult, she continues to carve an independent path while balancing the legacy of her famous parents.

READ ALSO: All about Chrisean Rock

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Chrisean Rock's life before she became famous. The rapper first gained recognition due to her appearance in the Baddies reality series.

Chrisean Rock had a challenging childhood that included a period of homelessness. Check the article for more on how she made it.

Source: Briefly News