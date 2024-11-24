Alabama Barker's age and bio: Key facts about Travis Barker’s daughter
Alabama Baker's age and other aspects of her life have always been under scrutiny as she has grown up in the spotlight. The teenager made her reality television debut as a newborn and has since lived in the shadows of her famous family.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Alabama Barker's profile summary
- Alabama Barker's age
- Who is Alabama Barker?
- Alabama Barker is close to her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian
- Alabama Barker's boyfriend
- What is Alabama Barker's career?
- Alabama Barker's net worth
- FAQs
Alabama Barker has always had her parents' support as she carved out her niche. Her close bond with her dad, Travis Barker, is noticeable. She has accompanied him to most of his tours since she was a toddler, alongside her older brother Landon, who is also establishing his roots in the music industry.
Alabama Barker's profile summary
|Full name
|Alabama Luella Barker
|Date of birth
|December 24, 2005
|Age
|18 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Calabasas, California
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m/160 cm)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Hazel-blue
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Parents
|Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker
|Siblings
|Landon Asher, De La Hoya
|Profession
|Social media influencer, singer
|Social media
|InstagramYouTubeTikTok
Alabama Barker's age
The influencer is 18 years old as of 2024. Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, in California, United States.
Alabama Barker's height
Travis Barker's daughter is 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m/160 cm) tall, according to her IMDB profile. She has blue eyes with a hazel hue, while her natural hair colour is blonde.
Who is Alabama Barker?
Alabama Barker is a celebrity daughter and social media influencer. She is the second child and only daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Model Shanna Moakler is Alabama Barker's mom. She won the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was the first runner-up at Miss USA in 1995. Shanna married Travis in 2004 and they divorced in 2008.
Alabama made her reality TV debut as a newborn baby on her family's MTV series Meet the Barkers (2005-2006). She appeared in the final episode of the series' second season.
The influencer is currently building an independent personal brand with a growing fanbase on social media. Her self-titled Instagram account has garnered over 2 million followers, and her TikTok has over 5 million followers as of November 2024.
Why did Travis name his daughter Alabama?
Travis Barker named his daughter Alabama after Alabama Whitman, a character from his favourite movie, True Romance. The Quentin Tarantino romance-crime film was released in 1993.
Alabama Barker's siblings
The influencer has one full sibling and two half-siblings. Her older brother is singer Landon Barker (born in October 2003). Her older half-sister, model Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, was born in March 1999) during her mother's relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Alabama became a big sister when Travis welcomed a son with Kourtney Kardashian. Her younger half-brother, Rocky Thirteen, was born on November 1, 2023. She is also a step-sister to Kourtney's three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Alabama Barker is close to her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian
Alabama has a close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who became her stepmom when she married Travis Barker in 2022. They are often seen spending quality time together and sharing moments on social media.
In April 2023, Alabama called Kourtney 'the best stepmom I could ask for' in an Instagram story while wishing her a happy 44th birthday. She was also the bridesmaid at her wedding.
Alabama Barker's boyfriend
Travis Barker's daughter has not been publicly linked to anyone in 2024. She briefly dated rapper David Reyes, popularly known as DD Osama, in early 2023.
In October 2023, Alabama was rumoured to be in a relationship with rapper Lil Darius after he shared a video of them. The clips were from the behind the scenes of Darius' music video for About Us.
What is Alabama Barker's career?
Alabama has tried to follow in her father's musical footsteps. In October 2017, she released her debut single called Our House, which she co-wrote with Travis Barker, John Feldmann, and Rachel West.
Her second song, Heartbreaker, came out in 2018. She told ET in October 2017 that her dad is the one who influenced her to enter the music scene since she was a toddler.
He helped me learn about music a lot...Just watching him on tours always made me more confident and happy.
Apart from music, Alabama has other career plans. In a February 2023 Q&A YouTube video, she talked about her dream job, saying,
I want to have multiple businesses, and I want to be an entrepreneur in general. I definitely want my own makeup line and a TV show by chance...If the music industry calls my name, I am definitely down for that, too, because I have been doing music and playing instruments since I was about like five.
The teenager is currently using her growing social media influence to land endorsement deals. Some of her brand partnerships have been with companies like Pretty Little Thing, Ipsy, and the British fashion brand Public Desire.
Alabama Barker's net worth
The celebrity daughter is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to HotNewHipHop and Distractify. The teenager has lived a luxurious lifestyle since she was born, thanks to her family's showbiz success.
FAQs
Alabama Barker is quickly becoming a social media sensation. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;
How old is Alabama Barker?
The reality television star is 18 years old as of 2024. Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, in California.
Is Alabama Barker Travis Barker's real daughter?
Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's real daughter. She was born during his marriage to model Shanna Moakler.
Is Travis Barker Alabama's real dad?
Travis Barker is Alabama's real dad. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to sons Landon and Rocky Thirteen and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick.
At Alabama Barker's age as a young adult, she continues to carve an independent path while balancing the legacy of her famous parents.
READ ALSO: All about Chrisean Rock
Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Chrisean Rock's life before she became famous. The rapper first gained recognition due to her appearance in the Baddies reality series.
Chrisean Rock had a challenging childhood that included a period of homelessness. Check the article for more on how she made it.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com