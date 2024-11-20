Sadie Crowell's age: The YouTuber's biography, love life, and net worth

Sadie Crowell started creating content when she was a teenager as a video diary of her daily life. In the process, she gained a large social media fanbase, which prompted her to upload regularly. By Sadie Crowell's age of 18 years old, she had decided to become a full-time social media influencer.

Sadie Crowell is pictured in her merch in June 2023.

Many may consider Sadie Crowell's age to be young, but her achievements place her beyond her peers. The Georgia native has always been open about her personal life, with her family members being her regular collaborators. She has also leveraged her fame as a content creator to enter the business world.

Sadie Crowell's profile summary

Full name Sadie Leigh Crowell Date of birth August 21, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Georgia, Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Weight Approx. 49 kg (108 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Kelley and Lester Crowell Siblings Cooper and Wyatt Profession Podcast host, social media influencer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Snapchat Spotify Website sadiecrowell.com

Sadie Crowell's age

The YouTuber is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on August 21, 2003, in Georgia, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Sadie Crowell's height

The content creator is about 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) tall. She weighs approximately 49 kg (108 pounds) and has blonde hair with light brown eyes.

Top 5 facts about YouTuber Sadie Crowell.

Sadie Crowell's parents

The influencer's parents are Kelley and Lester Crowell. They have been supportive of Sadie's career and often feature in her videos.

Her mother is active on Instagram with over 40,800 followers on her account, @kelleycrowell. She usually shares photos of her family. Sadie has a close relationship with both her parents. For Mother's Day 2023, she celebrated Kelley with an Instagram post, writing,

Happy Mother's Day to the best mama in the world. I couldn't imagine a life without you, and that's not just because we are each other's only friends. Love you, Kelley.

Sadie Crowell with her mother Kelley and her father Lester.

Sadie Crowell's siblings

Sadie is the second of three siblings and grew up with two brothers. Her younger brother is Cooper Crowell. He was born in July 2009 and occasionally features in his sister's vlogs.

The YouTuber's elder brother Wyatt (born in October 2001) is an MLB player currently playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was drafted in July 2023 from Florida State University as the 127th overall pick in the 4th round. His mother, Kelley, celebrated his pick with an Instagram post, writing,

A piece of my heart is officially out west. So incredibly proud of this kid...Years of hard work and dedication have finally paid off. I'm beyond thankful that I get to continue to watch him chase his childhood dreams.

Sadie Crowell with her brothers, Cooper and Wyatt, and her parents.

Are Sadie Crowell and Charlie still dating?

Rapper Charlie Finch, aka Charlieonnafriday, is no longer Sadie Crowell's boyfriend. She introduced him as her boyfriend in August 2023 on her Was That TMI podcast, but the relationship did not last long. In May 2024, Sadie shared on her podcast that the union was toxic and he cheated.

I was in a relationship that was awful and toxic and so terrible, so emotionally draining. I went through so much in that relationship.

The YouTuber previously dated influencer Baylen Levine, who has remained her close friend. In November 2024, Sadie uploaded a Halloween photo of her and Baylen, leading to speculation about a rekindled romance.

Sadie Crowell's college

The YouTuber usually shares her college experiences but has not publicly shared information about which college she attends. For high school, she went to West Forsyth High School in Georgia and graduated in 2021.

Sadie Crowell during her high school graduation from West Forsyth High School in May 2021.

What is Sadie Crowell famous for?

Crowell is famous for being a YouTube content creator and social media personality. She gained popularity through her self-titled YouTube channel, where she posts a variety of content, including vlogs, challenges, Q&A videos, and cooking clips.

Her relatable and down-to-earth personality has resonated with a large audience. She is also active on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The influencer currently has over 1.04 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which she established in April 2018. She started uploading content in mid-2019.

Sadie has also gained a huge following on her other social media platforms. She has over 630,000 Instagram followers, more than 1.8 million TikTok followers, and over 739,000 followers on her Snapchat account as of November 2024.

Sadie Crowell is pictured in a branded hoodie from her merch in March 2023.

Does Sadie Crowell have a podcast?

Crowell has a podcast called Was That TMI?, which she established in 2020. The podcast is known for its brutally honest and over-sharing style, where Sadie shares personal stories, gives advice, and discusses her journey as a full-time content creator. You can access the podcast on various channels including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts.

Sadie Crowell's business

Crowell is currently in her entrepreneurial phase. She established a tanning business called Sunkissed by Sadie, which offers a range of self-tanning products, including mousse, bronzing mist, and applicator mitts. She usually promotes the business on her social media platforms.

The YouTube star also makes money from selling branded merchandise on her website. She sells a variety of items like T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, throw pillows, throw blankets, and phone cases. Her merch often features fun and relatable slogans.

Sadie Crowell's net worth

The influencer is estimated to be worth around $500,000 in 2024, according to Famous People. She has earned this wealth through various sources, including selling merch, ad revenue from her YouTube channel, sponsorships, and her tanning business.

Sadie Crowell is pictured celebrating the Fourth of July in 2022.

At Sadie Crowell's age of 21 years, she has achieved considerable success doing what she loves. She continues to captivate audiences with her relatable personality.

