Taylor Swift's mom's cancer battle: Andrea Swift's health status

Andrea has been Taylor Swift's constant support system since she was young. The mother-daughter duo often talks highly about each other, and the singer shared her devastation after finding out Andrea was diagnosed with cancer. This article takes an inside look into Taylor Swift's mom's cancer battle.

Despite being a global pop sensation, Taylor still values her mother's opinions and advice. Andrea Swift's cancer diagnosis has never prevented her from being there for her family. Her battle has mainly been kept private, but she remains a regular attendee at her daughter's events.

Andrea Swift's profile summary

Full name Andrea Gardner Swift Date of birth January 10, 1958 Age 66 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Pennsylvania, US Nationality American Gender Female Marital status Divorced Husband Scott Kingsley Swift (1988-2011) Children Taylor Swift, Austin Swift Parents Marjorie and Robert Finlay Education University of Houston Profession Former marketing executive Known for Being Taylor Swift's mother

Initial Taylor Swift's mom's cancer diagnosis

On April 9, 2015, Taylor Swift shared on Tumblr that her mother, Andrea, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She revealed that she had told her mother to get screened for health issues as a Christmas present to her.

The singer's mother felt fine when she went to the doctor before getting the devastating news. After undergoing private treatment, Andrea Swift beat the cancer and went into remission.

Andrea Swift's cancer returned

After a brief remission, Andrea Swift's cancer returned around 2019. Taylor shared the news in her March 2019 essay for Elle Magazine, in which she wrote,

Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It's taught me that there are real problems, and then there's everything else.

Andrea Swift's brain tumour diagnosis

During treatment, doctors discovered that Andrea had a brain tumour. Taylor Swift revealed the diagnosis in her January 2020 interview with Variety, revealing that the family was going through a 'really hard time'.

She was going through chemo, and that's a hard enough thing for a person to go through...While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour are nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before.

Andrea Swift's health progress has been kept private since her daughter revealed her brain tumour diagnosis. She has been spotted in public several times while supporting her daughter. In October 2023, she was seen at the LA premiere of the Eras Tour Film Concert, and in May 2024, she attended an Eras Tour concert in Paris, France.

Andrea Swift's age

Andrea is 66 years old as of 2024. She was born on January 10, 1958, in Pennsylvania to Robert Bruce Finlay and Marjorie Finlay, an opera singer.

She graduated from the University of Houston. Andrea briefly worked as a mutual fund marketing executive before she quit to become a stay-at-home mom to Taylor and Austin Swift.

Andrea Swift is Taylor's best friend

Taylor and her mother have had a close relationship since she was a child. She used to drive the singer to auditions and local gigs. In her May 2011 interview with Taste of Country, the Shake It Off singer recalled a time when her mom was her only friend, saying,

Remembering all the times that we had when she was my only friend when I was 13 and I couldn't understand why my friends were being so mean to me.

In April 2015, shortly after Taylor Swift announced her mom's cancer diagnosis, Andrea presented her with the Milestone Award during the Academy of Country Music Awards. In her speech, she mentioned how proud she was of her daughter, adding,

I witnessed a young girl with very few friends who has become a young woman with many, learning to stand up for herself and the things she believes in...And to the fans, I know you love her as I love her. And for that, I thank you eternally.

Taylor Swift has written songs about her mother

The Blank Space hitmaker has written two songs about her mother. Her August 2019 song Soon You'll Get Better ft the Chicks from her album Lover chronicles Andrea's battle with cancer and Taylor's feelings of helplessness and hope. The song has the lyrics,

In doctor's office lighting, I didn't tell you I was scared – That was the first time we were there – Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you – Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too.

Taylor's 2009 song The Best Day from her album Fearless is also a heartfelt tribute to her mom. It recounts special memories from childhood with lyrics like,

I hear your laugh and look up, smiling at you; I run and run – Past the pumpkin patch and the tractor rides – Look now, the sky is gold – I hug your legs and fall asleep on the way home.

Andrea has made cameos in several of Taylor's songs. She was in the videos for Christmas Tree Farm, I'm Only Me When I'm With You, and Beautiful Eyes.

FAQs

Since sharing her mother's health battle, Taylor's fans have continued to support her. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Who is Taylor Swift's biological mother?

The singer's biological mom is Andrea Gardner Swift. She is originally from Pennsylvania and was previously married to Scott Kingsley. Taylor Swift's parents divorced in 2011.

What cancer did Taylor Swift's mom have?

Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which returned in 2019. During her second cancer treatment, doctors discovered a brain tumour.

Does Taylor Swift's mom still have cancer?

The family has not shared an update on Andrea's current health status since revealing her second cancer diagnosis in 2019. She was recently spotted at various Taylor Swift concerts.

Did Taylor Swift's dad get cancer?

Taylor's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, has also battled cancer. The singer shared the diagnosis in 2019 but did not provide the details.

Taylor Swift's mom's cancer battle has not been easy on the family. She has the support of her two kids and remains close with Scott despite their divorce.

