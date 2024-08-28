Meet Olivia Rodrigo's parents: All about Chris and Jennifer Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo became a chart-topping singer-songwriter because of her parent's unwavering support since her childhood. Despite not being musicians themselves, they fostered a rich musical environment at home. Olivia Rodrigo's parents are not only her closest confidants but also her biggest fans.

Olivia Rodrigo during the 14th Annual Governors Awards (L) and a screenshot of a young Olivia with her parents (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre on Getty Images, @disneychannel on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Olivia Rodrigo's parents prefer a private life despite their daughter's rise to stardom. The Grammy-winning singer usually credits them for instilling in her a grounded personality and strong work ethic. Her upbringing was also enriched by her family's diverse cultural background, which included Filipino traditions and cuisine.

Olivia Rodrigo profile summary

Full name Olivia Isabel Rodrigo Date of birth February 20, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Murrieta, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Filipino, German, Austrian, and Irish Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Actor Louis Partridge (2023 to date) Parents Chris and Jennifer Rodrigo Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Genre Pop, alternative rock Years active 2020 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Website oliviarodrigo.com

Olivia Rodrigo's parents

The Driver's License hitmaker's parents are Chris and Jennifer Rodrigo. The singer has often spoken about how supportive they have been of her musical career, encouraging her to pursue music from a young age.

Her parents ensured she fulfilled her artistic interests by enrolling her in local singing competitions, piano classes, and acting lessons from the age of six. Below is everything to know about them;

Top 5 facts about Olivia Rodrigo's parents. Photo: @disneychannel on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

Olivia Rodrigo's mom, Jennifer

Jennifer is a school teacher in California. She is originally from Wisconsin and has mixed ancestry, consisting of German, Austrian, and Irish roots.

Despite not having a musical background, Jennifer has great taste in music, according to Olivia Rodrigo. Her favourite genres are punk and metal music. The Driver's License hitmaker said in her interview with Entertainment Weekly that she usually runs her songs by her mother.

I always play my songs for my mom because I think she has great musical taste, but she is a really harsh critic despite the fact that she is my mom. She's always honest with me, which I really appreciate.

Olivia Rodrigo's dad, Chris

Chris is a family therapist and loves music. He used to take Olivia Rodrigo to concerts to see bands like The Cure and the White Stripes. Chris is a Filipino whose grandfather emigrated to the United States from the Philippines on a boat as a teenager.

As a fourth-generation Filipina-American, Olivia does not shy away from embracing her Asian roots. In her interview with V Magazine, she opened her influence as a person of colour, saying,

I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, 'I've never seen someone who looked like me in your position.' And I'm literally going to cry like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also, it was always like, 'Popstar,' that's a white girl.

Olivia at the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena (L) and a screenshot of a young Olivia with her parents (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images, @disneychannel on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Olivia Rodrigo is an only child and her parents' BFF

The Good 4 U singer grew up as an only child and has described her parents as her best friends. When she was young, her parents kept a pet snake called Stripes, according to GQ.

She moved to Los Angeles with her parents when she was in seventh grade to pursue acting. In 2014, an 11-year-old Olivia was cast in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. She later appeared in the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark for three years before being cast in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Olivia moved out of her parent's house when she turned 18 years old. While she loves the solitude and independence of having her own house, she told the Guardian that she still spends a lot of time with her parents, calling it a 'soft move out'.

The multi-Grammy-winning star currently has several places she calls home, thanks to her impressive net worth of $16 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has a house in Los Angeles, California, and a rental apartment in Greenwich Village, New York. Chris and Jennifer still reside in Murrieta, California, where Olivia Rodrigo was born.

Driver's License hitmaker during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball held at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Olivia Rodrigo's family continues to play a pivotal role in her rise in the entertainment industry, helping her maintain a balanced life as a young superstar. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Rodrigo clan;

Is Olivia's father a therapist?

Yes, the singer's father, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist. He is based in California, United States.

What happened to Olivia's mom?

Nothing major has occurred in the life of Olivia Rodrigo's mom recently. She is still a schoolteacher in California. She has played a significant role in Olivia's life, supporting her musical journey from a young age.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's ethnicity?

The Deja Vu hitmaker has a mixed heritage. She is of Filipino descent on her father's side of the family and has German, Austrian, and Irish ancestry from her mother's side.

Where is Olivia Rodrigo from?

Olivia Rodrigo's nationality is American. She was born in Murrieta, California, and raised in Temecula, California. She currently resides in Los Angeles and also rents an apartment in Greenwich Village, New York.

How old is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo's age is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on February 20, 2023, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Driver's License hitmaker during the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo's parents laid a foundation that remains the cornerstone of her success today. Away from her family, her personal life is also going great as she is currently dating Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge.

READ ALSO: Meet Josh Allen's brother and sisters: The Bills QB's family

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Josh Allen's siblings. The Buffalo Bill quarterback comes from a close-knit family consisting of his brother Jason, his sisters Nicala and Makenna, and his parents Joel and LaVonne Allen.

Josh Allen's family has been pivotal in his journey to becoming an NFL star. Check the article for more on the Allen siblings and parents.

Source: Briefly News