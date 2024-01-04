Meet Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift: Family, net worth and more

One would wonder what it feels like to be Taylor Swift's brother. Still, the only person living the reality of that imagination is Austin Swift, the actual biological younger brother of the Grammy award-winning singer. The duo has been renowned for supporting each other behind the scenes of their respective careers in the American entertainment industry.

Singer/musician Taylor and her brother Austin at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Austin Kingsley Swift is an American actor, movie director, and producer who has not tried to play down on his big sister's role in helping him cement his place in the history of America's moviemaking industry. But he is beyond the tag of being his sister's baby as he has made a name for himself with the platform Taylor's celebrity status provides.

Profile summary

Full name Austin Kingsley Swift Nickname Taylor Swift's brother Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay) Father Scott Kingsley Swift Siblings Taylor Alison Marital status Dating Partner Sydney Ness School Robert E Ellis Middle School and Pope John Paul II Preparatory School College/university University of Notre Dame, Vanderbilt University Profession Actor, movie producer and director Social media fields Instagram, X (Twitter)

Who is Taylor Swift's brother?

Austin Kingsley is the brother of the multiple award-winning singer. He was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Is Taylor Swift's brother older than her?

He is not. Instead, he is the younger brother of the Grammy-winning singer. Her brother is three years younger than she. Their parents are Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift.

How old is Austin Swift?

Austin Swift's age is 31. He was born on 11 March 1992. Austin attended Robert E Ellis Middle School and Pope John Paul II Preparatory School before college. While Taylor pursued her music career, the brother chose a different path, enrolling at the University of Notre Dame in 2010.

Taylor Swift's brother at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Theo Stroomer

Source: Getty Images

He transferred to Vanderbilt University to study photography and eventually returned to Notre Dame to graduate in Film in May 2015.

Career

Starting his college career, Austin took on roles in plays like Dead Man's Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author. Post-college, he interned at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, where he garnered experience in the industry.

As an actor and producer, he has made significant contributions. His acting credits include the thriller I.T. and Live by Night alongside Ben Affleck. He secured his first lead role in 2018 Cover Versions and co-produced films like We Summon the Darkness in 2019.

What does Austin Swift do for Taylor?

He has been involved in her projects. He produced music videos and managed music licensing for Taylor Swift's films.

Are Taylor Swift and Austin Swift close?

Taylor and Austin maintain a close and supportive relationship. Austin has revealed that Taylor motivates and advises him on various matters. Taylor reciprocates this support, expressing her pride in her brother's endeavours.

Their bond is evident in public gestures, such as social media posts celebrating each other's birthdays, National Siblings Day, or when they reach a career milestone in their respective professions.

Austin's nomination for the American Country Music Award for the music video I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) emphasises how they have contributed to each other's success through their close relationship.

Is Austin Swift married?

Austin is not married. But then, he has been romantically linked to American model Sydney Ness since September 2022. The couple was spotted holding hands in New York City, sparking rumours about their relationship.

Where does Austin Swift live?

Details of his current residence are not available. Still, he has moved around a lot in his lifetime, moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee, as a little boy, along with his family.

Austin Swift's sister, Taylor, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Austin Swift's kids are not in the picture yet, and whether he plans to have any with Sydney Ness or anyone else is still being determined.

Net worth

According to sites like All Famous Birthday, Maried Biography, and Distin, Austin Swift's net worth is reportedly between $5 million and $50 million. This considerable sum reflects his success as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, but this still pales compared to his sister's $800 million net worth.

Frequently asked questions

Some of the questions most searchers have asked and the best answers include the following:

How old is Austin Swift? As of 2023, Austin is 31 years old and was born on 11 March 1992.

Does Taylor Swift have a little brother? She has a younger brother about three years younger than her.

Does Austin Swift have children? No, he does not have any children.

Who are Taylor Swift's siblings? She has only one sibling, Austin Kingsley.

Austin Kingsley Swift emerges as a multifaceted individual whose influence extends beyond being Taylor Swift's brother. From his educational journey to his flourishing career in the entertainment industry, he embodies the spirit of creativity and determination. As Taylor's constant supporter and rising talent, his journey continues to unfold, adding a fresh layer to his family's legacy.

