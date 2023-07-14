Are Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Swift still married?

Scott Kingsley Swift is an American financial advisor and stockbroker, famously known as the father of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. He has maintained a relatively private life and is credited with supporting his daughter's career and endeavours.

What did Taylor Swift's dad do? Scott Kingsley Swift has occasionally appeared in Taylor Swift's music videos and has been seen accompanying her to award shows and other public events. Scott has also been acknowledged by his daughter in her music, with references and dedications in some of her songs.

Scott Kingsley Swift's profile and bio

Full name Scott Kingsley Swift Date of birth March 05, 1952 Age 71 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Tennessee, United States Country United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Pisces Gender Male Marital status Divorced Sexual orientation Straight Alma mater University of Delaware Ex-spouse Andrea Finlay Swift Children Taylor Alison Swift and Austin Swift Parents Archie Dean Swift and Rose Baldi Douglas Occupation Financial Advisor & Stockbroker Famous as Father of Taylor Swift Net worth $5 Million

How old is Scott Kingsley Swift?

Kingsley was born on March 5, 1952, in Pennsylvania, United States. He later shifted to Nashville and currently resides in Tennessee in the US. Scott Kingsley Swift's age is 71 years as of 2023. He follows the Christian religion and holds American nationality.

Who are Scott Kingsley Swift's parents?

His father is Archie Dean Swift Sr, born in 1914 and died in 1998. His mother is Rose Baldi Swift, born in 1920 and died in 1994.

Who are Scott Kingsley Swift's siblings?

Scott has two brothers, Archie III and Douglas. Details about their whereabouts are not provided.

Scott Kingsley Swift's education

Scott attended elementary and high school in Pennsylvania. He later enrolled at the University of Delaware and graduated in 1974.

Are Scott and Andrea Swift still married?

Scott married Andrea on February 20, 1988, in Harris County, Texas. They have two children together, Taylor Swift and Austin Swift. However, their marriage faced irreconcilable differences, and they divorced in 2011. They still maintain a good relationship, and it is evident that they have played supportive roles in their children's lives and careers.

Who is Scott Kingsley Swift's wife?

Andrea Swift, also known as Andrea Finlay, is the wife of Scott and mother of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. She was born on January 10, 1958, in Pennsylvania, United States. Andrea has played a significant role in Taylor's life and career, providing support and guidance throughout her journey in the music industry.

In 2015, Andrea Swift was diagnosed with cancer, and Taylor took a hiatus from her career to support her mother during treatment. Andrea's battle with cancer has been documented through Taylor's music, with songs such as Soon You'll Get Better reflecting the emotional impact of her illness on the family.

Where does Taylor Swift's dad work?

Scott Kingsley Swift's career primarily revolves around his work as a financial advisor. He established the Swift Group, a financial advisory group part of Merrill Lynch. He later relocated his company to Nashville, where he works as a top adviser and First Vice President.

While Scott Swift's career has received less public attention compared to his daughter Taylor Swift's musical pursuits, he has played a supportive role in her career by providing financial advice and guidance. As Taylor's fame grew, Scott likely took on additional responsibilities to help manage and navigate her financial affairs.

What are Scott Kingsley Swift's movies?

Scott does not have a known career in the film industry. He is primarily known for his work as a financial advisor and for his supportive role in his daughter's career.

Who is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter and one of the most successful artists of her generation. She was born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Swift developed a passion for music at a young age and began writing songs and performing in local venues.

Taylor's music often draws inspiration from her personal experiences and relationships, earning her a dedicated fan base. She is known for her storytelling style, catchy melodies, and emotionally honest lyrics. Swift has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including 11 Grammy Awards and numerous other industry honours.

Taylor Swift's songs

Swift's music spans various genres, with her early work leaning towards country pop. Here are some of her popular songs:

Love Story

You Belong with Me

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Bad Blood

Wildest Dreams

Look What You Made Me Do

Delicate

ME!

Lover

Cardigan

What is Scott Kingsley Swift's height?

Kingsley is a tall man measuring about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs around 65 kg and has grey eyes and a shade of light brown hair.

What is Scott Swift's net worth?

Scott's net worth is estimated at $5 million. He has gained wealth from his successful stockbroker and financial advisor career.

While Scott Kingsley Swift has generally maintained a private life, fans and the media have noted his supportive role in Taylor Swift's career. His involvement in Taylor's life and career became more prominent as she rose to fame. He has been seen accompanying her to events and appearing in her music videos.

