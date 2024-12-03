Who is Desiree Montoya? Meet the influencer taking over TikTok

Social media has proven that you do not need to be an actor or a singer to become famous. A single viral moment can change one’s status from ordinary to celebrity overnight. This is the case for Desiree Montoya, who has been taking over TikTok with lip-syncs and Instagram with modelling shots. But how much do you know about her beyond the cameras?

Desiree Montoya showing off her glammed-up face. Photo: @desireemontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Desiree Montoya is an American TikToker and social media influencer who has rapidly gained traction in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle niches. Her authenticity and engaging content have captured the hearts of millions worldwide. How old is Desiree Montoya, and who is she dating? This article answers these and other frequently asked questions about the internet sensation.

Desiree Montoya’s profile summary

Full name Desiree Montoya Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 2005 Age 19 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Texas, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Body measurements 32-24-32 cm (81-61-81 in) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Children 1 Parents Mayra Martinez and Junior Montoya Siblings Joseph and Edward Montoya Profession Model, social media personality Net worth 1.5 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter)

Who is Desiree Montoya?

Montoya launched her social media career when she was 12. Her content mainly includes make-up tutorials, daily life snippets, and fashion-related content. Desiree is a member of The Bay House FL TikTok group. Below are some juicy facts about her personal and professional life that even most Desinators may be unaware of.

Desiree Montoya’s age and life

The internet personality (19 as of 2024) was born on 23 February 2005 in Texas, USA. In 2023, she commemorated her birthday via an Instagram post that read:

She is legal.

TikToker Desiree Montoya posing for the camera. Photo: @desireemontoya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Desiree Montoya’s parents, Mayra Martinez and Junior Montoya, raised her alongside her two brothers, Edward and Joseph. Edward is an Instagrammer widely recognised for his modelling content, just like his sister.

In addition, he is a soccer player. On 10 August 2020, the TikToker took to Instagram to celebrate her brothers through a post that she captioned:

The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other.

A look at Desiree Montoya’s TikTok popularity

Montoya made her TikTok debut in 2016. During a February 2020 interview on the Maury Show, she shared a glimpse of how her online career began, saying:

When I was 12, my dad bought me a phone to keep myself busy. So, I began posting content on Musical.ly. However, I lost the account due to my age, but I gained more followers after launching my TikTok account.

As of 3 December 2024, Desiree’s lip-sync, dance, and GRWM videos on TikTok have amassed 2.9 million followers. She boasts 334.2 million likes, with her most popular video accumulating 8.9 million views.

Desiree Montoya’s high-paying Instagram account

Desiree Montoya’s Instagram was launched in July 2018 to leverage her TikTok popularity. Her content on the platform includes modelling shots and lifestyle pictures with family and friends. Montoya boasts 1.3 million followers on the platform at the time of writing.

Instagram star Desiree Montoya rocking all-black outfits. Photo: @desireemontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A Fashion Nova ambassador, Desiree revealed in her interview with Maury that she makes the most money on Instagram. Although the internet sensation rarely posts on her YouTube channel, she has 276k subscribers.

What is Desiree Montoya’s net worth?

According to CitiMuzik, Desiree is worth $1.5 million. Her income primarily stems from social media endeavours. Montoya’s endorsement deals with several fashion and beauty brands significantly amassed to her wealth.

Exploring Desiree Montoya’s love life

The Texas native briefly dated Instagram star Diego Martir up until December 2018. From 2019 to 2020, she was in a romantic relationship with Vincent Whitaker.

As of 2023, Desiree Montoya’s boyfriend was reportedly Damien Elmoreno. However, the pair split and in July 2024, she announced that she was expecting her first child.

Desiree Montoya in ginger hair (L). The TikToker’s younger self (R). Photo: @desireemontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

With celebrity status comes constant scrutiny into one’s life. Here are some questions about Desiree that fans habitually seek answers to:

What is Desiree Montoya’s ethnicity?

Montoya holds American nationality and is of Latina ethnic roots. Both her parents are reportedly Mexicans.

Who is Desiree Montoya’s baby daddy?

The 19-year-old soon-to-be mom has not disclosed the identity of her son’s father. Nonetheless, he was present in Desiree’s August 2024 gender reveal vlog. The duo purportedly lives separately.

What is Desiree Montoya’s height?

Desiree stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 50 kilograms (110 lbs). Her body measurements are 32-24-32 cm (81-61-81 in). The famous TikTok girl has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Montoya posing for a photo (L). Desiree enjoying some outdoor activities (R). Photo: @desireemontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How did Desiree Montoya become famous?

The social media personality rose to stardom after lip-syncing a video to the hit song I Know by Toni Romiti, earning thousands of followers.

At 19 years of age, Desiree Montoya has carved her niche in the competitive digital landscape. Her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content continues to attract millions of followers. In content creation, Montoya is a figure to watch out for.

READ ALSO: All about Ashtin Earle

As published on Briefly.co.za, Ashtin Earle is a social media personality and Instagram model well-known as the sister of Alix Earle. She has gained a large following on TikTok by sharing lifestyle content, beauty tips, and personal vlogs.

Building on the success of her internet-famous sister, Alix Earle, who boasts millions of followers, Ashtin Earle's age and personal life now captivate a rapidly growing fanbase. Discover lesser-known details about her.

Source: Briefly News